Fumble on opening play sets tone for Ottawa's homecoming loss

Many times one play in a football game can change the dynamics of the whole contest.

Ottawa High School had one of those plays that took the wind out of the Cyclones in Friday’s homecoming 54-7 loss to Spring Hill.

Ottawa’s first play of the game turned the game around. Ottawa gained 10 yards, but fumbled the ball and Spring Hill recovered.

“When you are trying to build a program that play alone sets the tone for the night,” Ottawa coach Walt Alexander said. “It gives them early field position. That was the difference in that first half. I think we would have been within two scores in the first half, but that field position killed us.”

Ottawa was backed up inside the 25-yard line to start each drive in the first half.

“We were behind the eight-ball the whole half,” Alexander said. “It snowballed on us. If we don’t fumble the ball there —even if we have to punt — we switch the field. Then it is a different ball game.”

State-ranked Spring Hill took advantage of every Ottawa miscue, be it a missed assignment, penalty or lack of execution.

“We are still making mental mistakes at inopportune times,” Alexander said. “Somebody will do everything right one play and somebody will miss the next one. We are not playing consistently [at a high level]. It was little things that piled up on us. At times we do some really nice things. It is not a consistent thing.”

Alexander and the coaching staff likes the fortitude of the players.

“They care,” he said. “They are not quitting. The kids effort is there. They want to do so well for the coaching staff and their parents. They are trying too hard and not letting the game come to them. That happens. They are forcing the issue.”

Alexander said the process is slow to build a football team.

“We all want it faster than it is going to happen,” Alexander said. “Confidence comes when you get strong the weight room and knowing you are good. Not hoping you are. That is where we are at now. We are hoping. We want it really bad, but we have not paid the price and invested enough time.

“It is a process. We will get there.”