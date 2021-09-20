Prep football players take game to another level

These are the gold medal performances of the weekend.

Dominic Lopez, CH football

Lopez was a dominating force for the Vikings in their 31-0 win over Northern Heights. On defense, he was a tackling machine. He finished with 21 tackles. On offense, he was nearly unstoppable with 155 yards rushing on 16 attempts and two touchdowns.

Colton Caswell, CH football

Caswell also came up big for the Vikings. He had 11 tackles and rushed for 190 yards on just five attempts and scored three touchdowns.

Baker Moore, CH football

Moore had his hand in three phases of the game. The sophomore finished with nine tackles, three interceptions on defense, had 110 all-purpose yards (punt return, kick return, interception return) and rushed for 53 yards on three carries.

Willie Dorsey, Wellsville football

Dorsey displayed his all-around athletic ability in leading the Eagles to a 42-14 win over Iola.

Dorsey had three touchdowns. He finished with four receptions for 37 yards with two 8-yard touchdown catches. He also played quarterback. He also went 2-2 passing for 82 yards with a 78-yard touchdown pass to Brody Lee.

"Willie is a weapon for us at numerous positions on the field, Wellsville coach Mike Berg said. “Willie is a very smart football player who sees the open spots on the field."

Lance McCullough, WF football

The Falcon junior quarterback was in rhythm with his receivers in the 44-20 loss to Council Grove. He passed for 216 yards on 18 of 35 and three touchdowns. He also had 21 yards rushing.

Trey Rogers, WF football

Rogers had a big hand in the passing game and on defense. He caught 10 passes for 102 yards and a touchdown. He finished with five tackles on defense.