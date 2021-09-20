OU volleyball promotes Skipper to full-time assistant coach

One of the biggest assets of Ottawa University’s athletic department is keeping recent graduates in the fold.

The Lady Braves women’s volleyball program is one of those taking advantage of those situations. The volleyball team recently promoted former player and graduate assistant Adrianna Skipper to a full-time assistant coaching position.

“"Anyone that has been around OU volleyball the past five years knows who Adriana Skipper is," said Melissa Blessington, OU’s Director of Volleyball and women's indoor and beach head coach. "She has been a big part of our success as a player and has been huge in our success the past three years as a coach. I cannot say enough good things about her and her leadership and love for our program.”

The OU women's volleyball program has grown to 46 players with a majority participating in indoor and beach volleyball. Since 2014, Ottawa has won four KCAC regular season championships, five KCAC Tournament championships, qualified for six NAIA National Tournaments, and made five NAIA Final Site appearances.

Skipper has been part of the OU women's volleyball program as a player and coach since 2016. She was named the 2020 AVCA Assistant Coach of the Year, the AVCA West Central Region Assistant Coach of the Year, and the KCAC Assistant Coach of the Year.

"I'm so excited to continue to work with this program," Skipper said. "The past five years have been nothing short of amazing with the amount of success we have accumulated a long with the young women we have got to train and got to know. Going from playing under Melissa to coaching with her has done nothing but give me opportunities to grow professionally and be successful. This year is going to be one to remember.”

As a coach, Skipper has been part of three KCAC Tournament championships, one KCAC regular season championship, three NAIA National Tournament appearances, and three NAIA Final Site appearances.

Skipper was a NAIA honorable mention All-American in 2017, was twice named KCAC Setter of the Year, a was a two-time first team All-KCAC selection. As a player, she helped Ottawa to two KCAC regular season championships, one KCAC Tournament championship, two NAIA National Tournaments, and one NAIA Final Site appearance.

Skipper also was part of OU's cheer team. She helped them to two KCAC championships, two appearances at the NCA National Championships, and was twice named first team All-KCAC.

Skipper graduated from Ottawa University with a degree in biology and earned her MBA with an emphasis in human resources.

The volleyball team is off to a 4-4 start and won its season-opening KCAC match this past Saturday. Ottawa bested Kansas Wesleyan 3-1. Ottawa plays Tuesday against Rockhurst in Kansas City, Missouri.