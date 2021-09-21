Central Heights' Dominic Lopez coming into his own after changing positions

Central Heights senior Dominic Lopez had a night athletes dream about.

Lopez was an unstoppable force on offense and defense for the Viking football team in its 31-0 win over Northern Heights.

His performance earned him The Ottawa Herald Athlete of the Week.

Lopez was a tackling machine with 21 tackles. On offense, he ran through the Northern Heights defense, picking up 155 yards rushing on 16 attempts. He scored two touchdowns.

“Dominic had a great performance Friday night,” Central Heights coach Bob Risch said. “He has put in a lot of work in the off season buying into changing positions on both sides of the ball, that work in the weight room, in the gym, and on the field has helped him to have success.”

Others that with top achievements of the week for their schools are:

Hunter Bailey, West Franklin Cross Country

Bailey displayed not only his talent, but his grit in his battle with three other local freshmen at the Wellsville Invitational. Bailey finished second in the race leading the Falcon boys to a team runner-up finish. The race featured some 4A teams.

Lance McCullough, West Franklin Football

The Falcon junior quarterback was in rhythm with his receivers in the 44-20 loss to Council Grove. He passed for 216 yards on 18 of 35 and three touchdowns. He also had 21 yards rushing.

Willie Dorsey, Wellsville Football

Dorsey displayed his all-around athletic ability in leading the Eagles to a 42-14 win over Iola. Wellsville is 3-0 heading into Friday’s homecoming game against Jayhawk-Linn.

Dorsey had three touchdowns (two rushing and one passing). He finished with four receptions for 37 yards with two 8-yard touchdown catches. He also played quarterback. He also went 2-2 passing for 82 yards with a 78-yard touchdown pass to Brody Lee.

"Willie is a weapon for us at numerous positions on the field, Wellsville coach Mike Berg said. “Willie is a very smart football player who sees the open spots on the field."

Nash McDaniel, Wellsville Cross Country

McDaniel battled his way to the top of the race against bigger schools in the Wellsville Invitational. He finished fifth for his first top-5 race of his young career. The freshman showed he is a runner to watch this season.