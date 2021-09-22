OU volleyball coach Melissa Blessington appointed to Senior Woman Leader

Ottawa University volleyball coach Melissa Blessington has been more than a coach during her eight years in Ottawa.

She has been a role model and counselor to young women and men. Because of her commitment to the betterment of the students, she was recently named as a Senior Woman Leader, a position advocated by the NAIA and embraced by Ottawa University.

“Coach Blessington has made a significant impact during her time at Ottawa University that extends far beyond the court,” OU Director of Athletics Arabie Conner said. “Her impressive record as a coach speaks for itself, but this appointment goes well beyond records and championship banners.

“Coach Blessington has challenged and mentored countless young women and men through volleyball, consistently exemplifying an extraordinary work ethic, resilience and excellent leadership qualities. She readily seeks challenges, and the high standards she has for herself, her program and those around her, make her a perfect fit for this role.”

The Senior Woman Leader will promote meaningful representation of women in the leadership and management of intercollegiate sports on their respective campus. This role provides an identifiable female presence at each member institution with whom staff and student-athletes can communicate. The role of senior woman leader may be held by a female administrator or coach, who will serve as a key participant in senior-level management decisions regarding intercollegiate athletics on campus.

“I’m pleased with all the steps the association is making to embrace diversity, equity and inclusion with next level intentionality,” Connor said. “Although I am a female serving as the athletics director, we certainly did not want to miss out on the opportunity presented to be engaged and fully participate in this growth opportunity by giving additional opportunities to a deserving woman leader within our department.”

NAIA member institutions are expected to develop and fully integrate the senior woman leader role into their athletics department structure by Aug. 1, 2023.

“I want to thank [Arabie] for appointing me to this position,” Blessington said. “It is honor to represent OU because this is a very important time in women's athletics. I think more than ever you are seeing institutions looking to women to shape the culture and that is very exciting to me. I think it speaks volumes to what the NAIA represents in this initiative, and I hope that in in this role I can help inspire positive leadership and change throughout our campus.”

Blessington has been involved in collegiate volleyball at the conference and national level and is no stranger to taking on leadership positions. From 2017 to 2020, she was part of the NAIA Executive Committee. Blessington is a NAIA rater for KCAC volleyball, and she was the KCAC volleyball chairperson from 2017 to 2019.

Blessington will continue her role as OU’s Director of Volleyball and head coach for women’s indoor and beach volleyball. She is in her eighth season as head women’s indoor coach and fifth as head beach coach.

Blessington started the OU men’s volleyball program in 2015, and led them to two trips to the NAIA National Invitational Tournament. She also served as commissioner of the conference in 2017-18 and was the NAIA’s national rater.

From 2015 to 2019, Blessington was a head coach for the MAVs Volleyball Club. She took her team to nationals each season, worked camps, clinics, and other programs for the MAVs volleyball program.

She guided the Lady Braves to four KCAC regular season championships, five KCAC Tournament championships, six NAIA National Tournament appearances, and five NAIA Final Site appearances. Blessington coached nine NAIA All-Americans, 12 AVCA All-Region selections, 42 All-KCAC performers, two KCAC Player of the Year, five KCAC Setters of the Year, one KCAC Libero of the Year, and one KCAC Freshman of the Year. She has also been named KCAC Coach of the Year four times.

Blessington earned her undergraduate degree from Grand View University, received a masters in management from Durham University, and a masters in health and human performance from Pittsburg State University.