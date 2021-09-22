OHS football reshaping, sharpening play book at midseason

The midseason portion of the football season is about polishing what teams do well.

Ottawa High School players and coaches enter the mid-season games with a better understanding of each other. First-year head coach Walt Alexander said the players are becoming more comfortable with his system and he with them.

“They are starting to understand what we expect,” Alexander said. “It is tough when you come into a new situation. You don’t know what they can handle or do, so you throw everything at them. Then you start picking out what they are good at.”

The coaching staff is paring down the playbook and sharpening the plays the Cyclones do best, Alexander said.

“We are starting to get our identity offensively,” he said. “We like to be a little physical and get downhill at times. That is what we try to do with our run game.

“Our play sheet went from enormous to not very big at the moment because we are starting to find out what the kids really enjoy doing. I am a spread no-huddle uptempo guy, but our kids like to get into power formations and get downhill on people. Every team has a different identity. We might see more of that this week. See if we can get down hill and shorten the game. We may be in our spread and no huddle. You just don’t know. We have the ability to do more than one thing.”

Ottawa (1-2) plays a road showdown with Paola (1-2) Friday night. The Panthers — a state power in 4A — is reeling from two straight losses. Alexander expects Paola to come out ready to play.

“They are going to come down hill and play [physical],” Alexander said. “We have to match that intensity and physicality. The kids are ready for the challenge.”

Alexander said the Panthers run the same power offense they have for decades.

“They try to overload a lot of their formations and try to catch you with numbers,” he said. “That is something they do quite often. They will show you a lot of different power formations and hopefully you are lined up right and not get outnumbered.

“It is not easy to stop. Our goal is to make them take a long time to score. Make them earn it. Not give up the big play. Our challenge this week is to come up with the best defensive scheme to [keep them in check]. We have to be physical, but at the same time we don’t want to sell out to the line of scrimmage so much that we are giving up the big play. It is a fine line there.”

The Cyclones’ biggest obstacle this season has been themselves. Ottawa’s mistakes have led to momentum shifts and big plays.

“We do have mental lapses at times and the score does get out of touch,” Alexander said. “We played two pretty good opponents in our two losses. We understand we shoot ourselves in the foot at times. We have to fix our mistakes in order to be a better football team. We have to eliminate mistakes and be more mentally and physically tough.

“We are heading in the right direction. We have to keep doing everything right and good things will happen for this program. You have to keep grinding, working and believing. There is no secret sauce. We will get there.”