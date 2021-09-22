OU men's basketball gives promotions to coaches

The Ottawa University men's basketball program’s assistant coaches have new roles this season.

Jamie Batish is a full-time assistant coach. Alexander Slawson has been named a graduate assistant coach, and former Brave Hollis Mitchell was hired as a part-time assistant coach.

Batish begins his fifth season on the Ottawa coaching staff. He spent his first two years as a graduate assistant coach and has been an assistant coach the last three seasons. Batish was part of OU's 2019-20 KCAC championship and NAIA Round of 16 Team.

"Our team and this campus are fortunate Jamie has decided to stay at Ottawa," Braves head men's basketball coach Aaron Siebenthall said. "Jamie had some other options in the coaching world. With coach [Phil] McClintock coaching golf and growing that program, it was important to add a full-time coach. Jamie has been a huge part of our current success. He relates well with our players and is a tremendous recruiter. He is a rising star in this business and we are thrilled to keep him around for a bit longer."

Slawson is in his first season as a graduate assistant coach after spending the 2020-21 season as a part-time assistant coach. He was a player before transitioning to the Brave coaching staff. Slawson graduated from Ottawa with a degree in sports studies.

"Alex Slawson is a grinder," Siebenthall said. "He earned the promotion from part-time assistant to graduate assistant with his hard work and dedication to our program. It is always special to add former players to the coaching staff. Alex has already made a great impact and we expect that to continue in his new role."

Mitchell returns to the Braves after three years away from the program. He was a graduate assistant coach at McNeese State University, played overseas in London, England, while working on his masters in positive psychology and coaching, worked for the Newham All-Star Sports Agency, and has coached at Next Up Basketball and Dive 5.

Mitchell was a four-year letterman, All-KCAC performer, and 1,000-point scorer for the Braves from 2014 to 2018. He graduated with degree in psychology from OU.

"I am very excited to add Hollis to our coaching staff," Siebenthall said. "Hollis was my first point guard when I took over as head coach. He helped establish the culture under a new coach. Hollis will run our player development program and work to improve all our players on and off the court."

The Braves are 64-29 in the past three seasons, capturing the 2019-20 KCAC regular season championship and qualifying for the NAIA 'Round of 16' for the third time in program history.

The men's basketball program has grown to 58 student-athletes and four junior varsity programs which has helped Ottawa have the second most wins of any four-year school in the state of Kansas since 2019-20 (45).

Off the court, the men's basketball team has delivered more than 725 meals to the local Ottawa area through Meals on Wheels since the start of the school year in 2019.

The Braves open the 2021-22 season 7 p.m. Oct. 28 against Haskell Indian Nations University in Wilson Field House.