Area prep golfers, volleyball players take games to another level

The area prep athletes gold medal performances of the week (Sept. 20-23).

Wednesday

Aubrey Vazquez, OHS golf

Vazquez is tearing up the golf course this season. She has been a top-10 finisher throughout her career. She finished sixth place with a 45 at the Spring Hill tournament in Paola.

Erin Smith, OHS golf

Smith is turning in a solid senior season. She has medaled in nearly every tournament this season. She finished 14th with a 50 at Spring Hill.

Kelsey Johnson, Wellsville golf

Johnson is making a push toward a successful postseason with her improved play in the past few weeks. She took ninth medalist with a 47 in the Spring Hill Invitational.

Tuesday

Emery Keebaugh, OHS volleyball

This sophomore had a dominating performance in leading the Cyclones to a 3-2 win over Louisburg. Ottawa rallied from a two-set deficit. She had a team-best 22 kills, .391 hitting efficiency, 2 blocks and 12 digs.

Kirsten Evans, OHS volleyball

Evans had her hand in nearly every facet of the game in Ottawa’s big rally for the 5-set victory. She had 5 kills, 43 set assists and 21 digs.

Sofia Ficken, OHS volleyball

Ficken gave Ottawa a solid performance at the net and on the back row. She finished with 13 kills and 10 digs.

Bethany Pearson, Wellsville volleyball

Pearson is the quarterback of the Wellsville volleyball team. She has led the Eagles to an unbeaten start in league play. She had 35 assists in the sweep of Prairie View and Anderson County.

Jayden Hull, Wellsville volleyball

Hull put together a nice net game in the sweep. She paced the Eagles with 17 kills.

Aubree Coons, Wellsville volleyball

Coons impacted the offenses of Prairie View and Anderson County. She finished with 7 stuff blocks.

Mazzi Przybylo, Wellsville volleyball

Przybylo’s play allowed the Eagles to transition quickly from defense to offense. She had a team-best 30 digs.

Lily Judd, WF golf

Judd became the first area golfer to win a tournament championship this season. He took top honors at North Topeka with a nine-hole score of 44.