Spring football may be the cause of more injuries for Braves

Last year’s COVID-19 football season where college season extended into the spring may have put players in harm’s way.

Ottawa, which played five games in the spring, has dealt with injuries to key players, especially the big guys, this season.

“In talking to the coaches that played in the spring, there was quite a bit of wear and tear on our guys,” Ottawa University football coach Kent Kessinger said. “Normally you have a shorter period in the spring and then you get a little bit of time after spring football to get into the summer work months. This year, we did not have that time. The summer was a recuperation time for some of our guys. That is making a difference this year. We don’t have that base to build upon.”

Kessinger said playing spring games was a double-edged sword where some position groups and players benefitted.

“You have more time to learn about the game, but you have a lot more wear and tear,” he said. “Our two young quarterbacks have made checks in practice and games that they would not make without that extra time. The quarterbacks in practice wear red jerseys and nobody touches them. It is the big guys that are having the issues. They were banging for 52 practices last year. It definitely something to contend with.”

Ottawa opened the KCAC season with injuries forcing the coaches to make a lot of adjustments. Last week, Ottawa had six healthy defensive linemen against McPherson.

The coach said there has not been any continuity on the field between the players, which has hurt the execution, especially on offense.

“We are continuing to work on is getting the guys upfront, particularly on the offensive line, to be able to work together,” Kessinger said. “We are giving up far too many sacks. It [makes] it difficult for the quarterback to feel comfortable back there and play pitch and catch when we need to. The game of football, you have to work together and feed off of each other. When one group is spending a lot of time on the field, usually you have some issues.”

With a limited offensive attack, the defense has been on the field a lot this season. Ottawa has given up 78 points in the second half this season.

“We have kind of worn down,” Kessinger said. “Defensively, we were very good in the first half. We run out of juice.”

Kessinger said practices have been shortened the past few weeks to try to keep them fresh.

“We do what we need to get done, so hopefully ensure we have the energy and juice on weekends,” he said. “We have that energy for the first 30 minutes. It is going to be the ability to extend it.

“Each day they have to come out with the energy they would want to have on game day. That is a learning curve for some of our guys. It is what you do during the week and off-season that leads to your success in games. It is not just showing up and flipping on a switch. You have to be able to earn it during the week. Then the weekends come easy because you have played the games two or three times by then.”

Ottawa (1-3) has another tough assignment Saturday facing No. 18 Bethel at AdventHealth Field. It is the third nationally-ranked foe in the past four games for the Braves.