Central Heights cross country runners compete at high level

The Central Heights cross country runners competed at a high level Thursday in the Prairie View meet.

Viking coach Troy Prosser said the coolest temperatures of the season on race day brought out some very good performances.

“The middle school runners continue to compete at a very high level with the seventh grade boys picking up another first place team finish against some much larger schools and several more medals and personal bests from the remaining seventh and eighth graders,” he said.

The high school boys varsity finished third with two top-10 finishers.

“Freshmen Connor Burkdoll and Cody Hammond once again did a fantastic job navigating the front of the varsity boys field to set their team up for a third-place finish with some outstanding performances from Nicholas Schultze and their teammates,” Prosser said.

Emma Cubit led the girls finishers with a solid race. She was fourth.

“Emma Cubit continues to drop her times for the varsity girls and move up the leaderboard and is becoming a very confident competitor in the process,” Prosser said. “The middle of the season tends to feel a little odd at times with constantly shifting weather and all of the side effects of that, but the team has been responding well to the challenges which should bring some excitement to our home meet this coming Thursday.”

Varsity Girls 5K

4th - Emma Cubit (SO) 21:51 PR

10th - Melaney Chrisjohn (FR) 23:11

11th - Lily Meyer (SR) 23:16

37th - Lilie Johnson (JR) - 32:41 PR

Varsity Boys 5K

4th - Connor Burkdoll (FR) 18:20

8th - Cody Hammond (FR) 18:31 PR

17th - Nicholas Schultze (JR) 19:36 PR

24th - Owen Miller (FR) 20:22

32nd - Alex Skeet (SO) 24:05

Boys Team - 3rd Place

8th Grade Boys 2 Mile

3rd - Aydan Dunbar 12:48

5th - Aidan Howland 13:04 PR

8th Grade Girls 2 Mile

41st - Arabella Dunbar 16:41

7th Grade Boys 2 Mile

2nd - Hunter Johnson 13:28

4th - Caleb Detwiler 14:15 PR

9th - Josiah Meyer 14:43

16th - Presten Holstine 16:57

17th - Benjamin Wuertz 16:26 PR

21st - Mathew Dunbar 16:32

23rd - Cash Miller 16:53

Boys Team - 1st Place

7th Grade Girls 2 Mile

3rd - Lilly Burkdoll 14:59 PR

13th - Grace Tooley 16:49 PR

18th - Landry Sparks 17:15 PR