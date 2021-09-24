OHS football puts scare into tradition-rich Paola

Ottawa had Paola on the ropes at the start of the third quarter Friday at Panthers home field.

The Cyclones recovered a fumble inside the Panther 5-yard line and punched it in to come within 28-20.

The next 10 minutes Paola took advantage of Ottawa miscues and penalties. Paola scored four touchdowns in that short span to down Ottawa, 55-20.

“They should feel good about themselves,” Ottawa coach Walt Alexander said. “This is something to build on for sure.”

Ottawa gave Paola, which has the fifth-winningest program in the state, a run for its money, all but for that 10-minute stretch.

“I can see it coming,” Alexander said. “They are getting better all the time. Eventually we will be putting four quarters together. They are starting to figure it out…how to play.”

Alexander liked how hard the players took the loss.

“When they started playing with them, then they expected to win,” Alexander said. “They do care tremendously. They are five times better than we were last week. Their emotions are so high and playing so hard.”

The third quarter turned into a bit of a nightmare for Ottawa.

“We came unraveled a little bit,” Alexander said. “We lost our composure a little bit. We knew this would be a physical game with the way Paola plays. We wanted to match that intensity. For the most part, we did.”

Ottawa had Paola on its heels on the first drive, which netted a touchdown and an early 7-0 lead.

“It was really good for us for them to defer and for us to drive the length of the field and get a touchdown drive,” Alexander said. “We had really good balance. We mixed it up well.”

Ottawa may have found some depth as several sophomores received playing time.

“We were down three or four kids because of COVID-19 issues,” Alexander said. “We had guys filling in on the offensive line, defense and special teams. We had new guys snapping the ball. We played sophomores that had not seen the varsity field all year. It will help us in the long run.”