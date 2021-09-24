Former Ottawa prep star Kearsten Peoples inducted in Missouri Hall of Fame

The Herald Staff

A former Ottawa High School state record track and field performer is being honored by the University of Missouri.

Kearsten Peoples, a 2010 OHS grad, was inducted into the Missouri Athletic Hall of Fame following an All-American career. She was part of the 2020 class that was inducted this past Friday.

Peoples was one of the most decorated performers in Mizzou track's storied history of premier-level throwers, Peoples was the NCAA Indoor championship in the weight throw as a senior in 2015. She was a 10-time career indoor/outdoor All-American in weight throw, shot put, discus and hammer throw. She claimed multiple All-American honors in each season at Mizzou (two – 2012, two – 2013, three – 2014, three – 2015).

Peoples Produced five conference championships, highlighted by two titles in 2015 senior season. She is the school record holder in indoor shot put (17.81m/58-5.50), indoor weight throw (22.84m/74-11.25), outdoor shot put (18.22m/59-9.50) and outdoor hammer throw (66.17m/217-1).

She placed fourth in the 2016 U.S. Olympic Trials in the shot put.

In high school, she was five-time state champion (two in the discus and three in shot put). She set Kansas State records in both the shot put (51-10.75) and discus (166-7).