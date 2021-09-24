West Franklin cross country runners shine in home meet

The West Franklin cross country runners were primed to put on a good show in front of the home fans Thursday at Camp Chippewa.

The Falcons dominated the race. The girls placed five runners in the top six, while the boys had six in the top none.

The cooler weather was a welcome change, and it helped the Falcons to 21 season best times, West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said.

The middle school races featured improvements of over a minute by Andrew Patterson, Coy Link, Teagan Sink, and Mya Crabtree, Hahn said. “Abe Link, Bryce Link, and Kurtis McCormick all ran intelligent, but tough races to set them up well for the final three weeks of their season,” Hahn said. “Andrew Patterson, Kara McCormick, and Lacy Judd each came away with a medal to show for their strong efforts.”

The high school girls had a near perfect team score with their top places.

“Mackenzie Walter made a significant improvement of 40 seconds over her previous best time,” Hahn said. “The boys race had a similarly strong showing. Thank you to everyone who came to support the team and help the meet run smoothly.”

West Franklin results

7th/8th Grade Girls: Kara McCormick (13th), Lacy Judd (16th), Mya Crabtree (22nd).

7th/8th Grade Boys: Andrew Patterson (17th), Teagan Sink (28th), Abe Link (31st), Kurtis McCormick (34th), Coy Link (39th), Bryce Link (44th).

High School Girls (Team 1st): Emma Bailey (1st ), Lily Judd (2nd), Hope Crabtree (3rd), Mackenzie Walter (5th), Katie Cameron (6th), Lena Walter (24th), Liz Pischel (30th)

High School Boys (Team 1st): Hunter Bailey (2nd), Kyle Haner (3rd), Lucas Hassler (4th), Kale Link (6th), Nathan Hassler (8th), Martir Caceres-Ramos (9th), Noah King (21st), Timothy Pearce (26th), Gideon King (39th).