Area prep football, cross country runners, tennis players perform at high level

The area prep athletes gold medal performances of the weekend:

Dezmond Winton, Wellsville football

Wilson had three interceptions which he returned for a total of 66 yards to lead the Eagles to a 50-6 win over Jayhawk-Linn. He also scored on a sweep of 27 yards in the first quarter. Dez rushed for 70 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown.

"Dezmond is an explosive skilled player for us and has excellent speed and quickness,” Wellsville coach Mike Berg said.

Trey Rogers, WF football

Rogers shined for the Falcons in all three facets of the game against Osage City. He returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown. He had 19 yards rushing and was in on three tackles.

Emma Bailey, WF CC

The junior had one of her best races as a Falcon in the Rim Rock Classic. She finished fourth and came close to breaking her school record with a time of 20:17 on the challenging course.

Lily Judd, WF CC

Judd completed quite a week for her with a medal in the Rim Rock Classic. She tool 21st place and lowered her season-best time by 51 seconds.

Brady Pfizenmaier, OHS CC

Fitzenmaier had a strong race on one of the toughest courses in the state. He finished second in the Ottawa High School Invitational.

Trevor Kaub, OHS CC

Kaub gave Ottawa boys cross country two top finishers in its home meet. He took third.

Katie Huffman, OHS CC

Huffman was among three Ottawa girls to place in the top-10 at its home meet. She took third, which is one of her best races.

Brynna Sirico-Hurd, OHS CC

She ran a strong race in the OHS Invitational. She finished seventh.

Abby Bird, OHS CC

Bird gave Ottawa three top places in the girls race. She placed eighth behind teammate Sirico-Hurd.

Raygen Paddock, OHS tennis

Paddock came up with a nice performance at the Frontier League Tournament. She finished second in No. 2 singles.

Johanna Jahn, OHS tennis

Jahn also had a good day at the league tourney. She was third in No. 1 singles.