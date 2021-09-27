West Franklin cross country runners take on Rim Rock, top competition

Rim Rock is the mecca of cross country courses in the nation. It is a big draw for some of the best prep competition each year in the Rim Rock Classic.

“With about 250 runners in each race from up to 45 teams, and thousands of spectators watching eagerly, it was truly a spectacle,” West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said about Saturday’s race. “It was great to be back at Rim Rock, after missing the meet last year. Seeing these athletes perform well on a challenging course, when the competition is so strong, really shows that they are ready for any situation."

The Falcon runners made strong showings. The girls squad finished sixth as a team and was the top 3A school.

Emma Bailey paced the Falcon girls with a fourth-place finish. Hahn said she nearly broke her school record by running 20:17 over the challenging course.

Senior Lily Judd medaled by taking 21st.

“Lily Judd ran an incredible race,” Hahn said. “She had an improvement of her season’s best time of 51 seconds. The trio of Hope Crabtree, Mackenzie Walter, and Katie Cameron made strong pushes to claim the final few spots to edge out Winfield in the team scores.”

The boys squad also had two medalists, both running season best times, Hahn said. Hunter Bailey finished 24th in 17:38 with Kyle Haner snagging the 25th place medal. Lucas Hassler followed closely to make a strong trio with his 48th place finish.

The boys finished ninth in the tight team standings. Only five points separated seventh and 11th place.

“There is always more to learn and improve, but they are getting closer and closer to where they need to be by the end of the season,” Hahn said.

High School Girls (Team 6th): Emma Bailey (4th), Lily Judd (21st), Hope Crabtree (74th), Mackenzie Walter (87th), Katie Cameron (93rd), Liz Pischel (235th).

High School Boys (Team 9th): Hunter Bailey (24th), Kyle Haner (25th), Lucas Hassler (48th), Martir Caceres-Ramos (122nd), Kale Link (140th), Nathan Hassler (144th), Timothy Pearce (243rd).

JV Boys: Noah King (147th), Gideon King (181st).