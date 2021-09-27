OU's receivers display talent, depth in 2021

The Ottawa University football coach Kent Kessinger in the preseason called this year’s receivers the deepest he’s ever had.

That is starting to play out with as many as seven receivers making plays this season for the Braves.

Ottawa had eight different players catch passes in Saturday’s loss to nationally-ranked Bethel.

“We have a rotation in our receiving core,” Kessinger said. “I feel comfortable about our receivers in our two deep. We can go six or seven across the board that can make plays.

“We need them to make plays. Our receivers are a pretty confident group. When you have confident guys, you want to give them opportunities. I expect them to make big plays.”

Kessinger’s offense has always been a receiver-friendly system where players can use their athletic talent.

“We spread it out,” Kessinger said. “The system is going to have [guys open]. You are not going to key on one guy. We had some good matchups [against Bethel]. We had one safety we were trying to pick on quite a bit. That is where we made some of our big plays.”

Two of the top plays were touchdown passes to Dylan Foos and Colton Davis. Carelle Hill led Ottawa with his career-best game. He finished with seven catches for 87 yards.

The offense as whole has sputtered this season, averaging about 250 yards per game.

“It starts in the O-line, particularly if we can protect and open holes,” Kessinger said. “We had too many pressures on the quarterback. You have to mix it up and get yourself [from[ behind the chains. You have to find the holes in the seams.”

Kessinger said running backs Derrick Curtis and James Reeder have the ability to take over games, if given the right circumstances.

“We need to get our running game going and take some pressure off our quarterbacks,” Kessinger said. “We have to get the guys upfront going. We need to get Derrick and James loose. We need to get the holes opened for them.”

Kessinger wants the Braves to play with a free mind and be aggressive.

“You have to know when you can take calculated risks to be able to make plays,” he said. “You have to be bold when you are playing the sport of football. We have to be able to play boldly. I want guys to go 100 miles per hour. I prefer they go in the right direction, but even if they go in the wrong direction, they are making something happen. If your are hesitant, they are not going to make plays.”