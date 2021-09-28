West Franklin's Judd displays all-around athletic ability

West Franklin senior Lily Judd is no stranger to success in her endeavors. She has been a champion in her 4-H projects.

She has been a leader and all-around athlete for the West Franklin Falcons. This fall, she is competing in cross country and golf for the Falcons.

This past week was a special time for her. She medaled in two cross country meets, setting a personal-best time and won a golf tournament. She was selected The Ottawa Herald Athlete of the Week.

West Franklin cross country and track coach Ryan Hahn said Judd has always been an top competitor.

“Lily has been a consistent performer her entire career,” he said. “In both her freshman and sophomore year, she helped her team to become Flint Hills League champions, regional champions, and sixth-place state finishers. As a junior, she did not have a complete team [for cross country], but she did make individual statements as the league runner-up and the regional champion.

“Lily has been an essential part of what has become a cross country legacy at West Franklin. Lily is a hard worker, like so many athletes. She is intelligent and disciplined, with a majestic strength of body and mind. Combine this with her ability to embrace the training as a step through difficulties and toward success, while supporting those around her, and you have an incredible athlete who is simultaneously a remarkable human being.”

Judd took her ahletic exploits up a notch this past week. She opened the week with a championship in golf, then closed to with two personal-bests in cross country.

The first brought her a runner-up finish at the West Franklin home cross country meet, Hahn said. The second was an improvement of 51 seconds, which earned her a 21st place medal against 238 other runners at the Rim Rock Farm High School Classic.

“Lily had been waiting for a breakthrough,” Hahn said. “Her season did not start off as well as she had hoped, but she kept moving forward. At each meet leading to Rim Rock, she was becoming more and more sure of her racing abilities, and at Rim Rock it all came together.

“Surrounded by teammates that she cares deeply about, in her final race on a course that has been a big part of her career, Lily clearly wanted this to be one to remember. Every step of the way, I could see a controlled intensity driving her to pass the next runner. Through trees and fields, the battle continued until she made her final move to pass a large group in the final 400-meters. Lily’s lifetime personal best over a 5K cross country course is 20:57. This best was run last season, but after running 21:17 in a masterful race at Rim Rock, I think we are only a meet or two away from seeing her beat that record.”

Hahn said Judd’s presence in the team setting is second to none.

“Lily has been a part of this team for as long as I have been coaching,” he said. “It’s hard to believe that we are in her senior season. There is no doubt that her influence on her younger teammates will stay beyond this year, but she would be the first to tell you that she is not done yet. She is aiming to finish her career on a high note, and if anyone can guide her team to a legendary ending, it is Lily Judd.”

Dezmond Winton, Wellsville football

Wilson had three interceptions which he returned for a total of 66 yards to lead the Eagles to a 50-6 win over Jayhawk-Linn. He also scored on a sweep of 27 yards in the first quarter. Dez rushed for 70 yards on 10 carries and scored a touchdown.

"Dezmond is an explosive skilled player for us and has excellent speed and quickness,” Wellsville coach Mike Berg said.

Emma Cubit, CH CC

Cubit’s performances have been consistent and solid all season for the Vikings. She finished fourth in the Prairie View meet to pace the Vikings in Thursday’s race.

“She finds herself consistently finishing near the top of the varsity girls races in only her first full season as a high school runner and her fourth-place finish is a testament to her potential and work ethic,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said.

Brady Pfizenmaier, OHS CC

Pfizenmaier turned in a career-best type race this past Saturday in the Ottawa High School Invitational. He not only conquered his competition, but one of the toughest cross country courses around. He finished second to pace the Cyclones.