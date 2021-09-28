Wellsville volleyball celebrates senior night with sweep
The area prep athletes gold medal performances of the week (Sept. 27-31):
Tuesday
Bethany Pearson, Wellsville volleyball
Pearson guided the Wellsville attack with 29 assists in the league sweep of Santa Fe Trail and Osawatomie. It was senior night.
Jayden Hull, Wellsville volleyball
Hull celebrated senior night by dominating the net. She gad 11 kills and 3 stuff blocks.
Mazzi Przybylo, Wellsville volleyball
Przybylo led the back row defense with 35 digs and 4 aces.
Monday
Aubrey Vasquez, OHS golf
Vasquez was a double winner in an unusual format for a high school golf tournament in Fort Scott. On the front nine — where she competed individually — she shot a 48 to win the tournament. Sh was paired with a golfer from another school for a scramble on the back nine. Her team won the scramble with a 43.
Erin Smith, OHS golf
Smith has medaled in every tournament this season including the Fort Scott event. She finished third with a 54.
Olivia Runnells, OHS golf
Runnells earned an individual and scramble medal. She finished fifth individually with a 58. Her scramble team was a runner-up with a 44, one shot behind her teammate.