Wellsville volleyball celebrates senior night with sweep

The area prep athletes gold medal performances of the week (Sept. 27-31):

Tuesday

Tuesday

Bethany Pearson, Wellsville volleyball

Pearson guided the Wellsville attack with 29 assists in the league sweep of Santa Fe Trail and Osawatomie. It was senior night.

Jayden Hull, Wellsville volleyball

Hull celebrated senior night by dominating the net. She gad 11 kills and 3 stuff blocks.

Mazzi Przybylo, Wellsville volleyball

Przybylo led the back row defense with 35 digs and 4 aces.

Monday

Aubrey Vasquez, OHS golf

Vasquez was a double winner in an unusual format for a high school golf tournament in Fort Scott. On the front nine — where she competed individually — she shot a 48 to win the tournament. Sh was paired with a golfer from another school for a scramble on the back nine. Her team won the scramble with a 43.

Erin Smith, OHS golf

Smith has medaled in every tournament this season including the Fort Scott event. She finished third with a 54.

Olivia Runnells, OHS golf

Runnells earned an individual and scramble medal. She finished fifth individually with a 58. Her scramble team was a runner-up with a 44, one shot behind her teammate.