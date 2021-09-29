Ottawa, Bonner Springs football teams look like each other

There are a lot of similarities between Ottawa and Bonner Springs prep football teams.

Both are 1-3. They have similar statistics on offense and the offenses mirror each other. The two teams clash Friday in Ottawa.

“They get downhill and run the ball pretty well,” Ottawa coach Walt Alexander said. “They are a spread team and run six to nine formations. The [Peyton] Parks kid he gets downhill. They run some zone with the quarterback. They can throw it pretty well. We have to make sure we get lined up and doing everything correctly. If we don’t stop Parks then it will be a long night for us.”

Ottawa also likes to run downhill and punish the defensive line with junior running back Zion Woodin, who rushed for 105 yards in last week’s loss to Paola. Ottawa likes to option with quarterback Noah McCullough.

“They look similar,” Alexander said. “It is similar, but it does not make it easier on our defensive guys.”

He said Bonner Springs’ offense is easier to run for the scout team than a Paola.

“This is more of a spread offense where it is not so much misdirection,” Alexander said. “It does not take all that much work for your scout team to learn that during the week.”

The Ottawa players gained confidence and momentum from the Paola game where the Cyclones took it to the Panthers for three quarters.

“They can feel it coming,” Alexander said. “They can feel themselves improving. They want to do well for the coaching staff, their parents and teammates. They really do care. They are having fun playing football. That is important.

“They are in good spirits. A little disappointed they did not finish. They understand how hard they have to play and are excited about the opportunity this week.”

Ottawa’s main culprit has been itself this season.

“We have to eliminate mistakes and not lose our composure,” Alexander said. “We have to play four quarters as hard as we possibly can. It comes down to fighting for four quarters. We are starting to put pieces together. We have to take the next step and keep building on that. We would like to start getting more wins. Hopefully, if we keep doing the right thing, we will get there.”

Ottawa is starting to get comfortable playing football like Alexander wants.

“We have focused on a few things and not try to do too many things,” he said. “They are executing better and getting off the ball better. We have to keep being more physical and keep playing faster. Keep getting off the line of scrimmage, hopefully good things will happen for us.

“Noah is starting to buy some time and extend the play a little better. He is more comfortable because he knows where the [receivers] are going to be. It is a direct result of us shortening the playbook down and running a few packages and few pass plays.”