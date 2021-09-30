OU's Colby Johnson named semifinalist for Campbell Trophy

Ottawa University senior linebacker Colby Johnson was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. The award is college football’s premier scholar-athlete award.

He is the first OU football player to earn this honor.

The 176 semifinalists boasts a 3.66 GPA and more than two-thirds of the semifinalists having already earned their bachelor's degrees.

Johnson is one of seven NAIA players on the semifinals list.

“"These 176 impressive candidates truly represent the scholar-athlete ideal," NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy® winner) and Eli were named NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively, said. "For more than 60 years, the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Awards have honored more than 800 college football players who have been successful on the football field, in the classroom and as leaders in the community.”

Through five games, Johnson leads the Braves in tackles with 51 tackles (20 solo, 31 assisted). He has two tackles for loss and three fumble recoveries. Johnson became the OU football program’s all-time leading tackler on Sept. 4 against Southwestern College. For his career, Johnson has 382 tackles, 10.5 sacks, eight fumbles recovered, and one interception.

“I am very honored to have been selected as a semifinalist for such a prestigious award,” Johnson said. “Thank you to National Football Foundation, my family, teammates, and coaches.”

Ottawa (1-4) plays 1 p.m. Saturday at home against Tabor (2-3).

The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 27, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2021 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class Presented by Fidelity Investments. he finalists will travel to the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas for the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 7, where their accomplishments will be highlighted.

"The NFF would like to personally congratulate each of the nominees as well as their schools and coaches on their tremendous accomplishments," NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell said. "We are extremely proud to highlight each semifinalist's achievements, showcasing their ability to balance academics and athletics at the highest level. The NFF Awards Committee will have an incredibly difficult task in selecting the finalists from this outstanding group of candidates."