Ottawa senior Reese Fogle juggles playing two sports

Ottawa High School senior Reese Fogle’s life is full of activity.

He is either playing soccer or football and attempting to keep up with school work.

Fogle would not have it any other way. Playing two sports at the same time takes coordination and communication. Many times, he has up to three soccer matches and a football game a week, besides attending practice.

Despite the time constraints, the Ottawa coaches feel lucky to have Reese on their teams.

“Not everybody can do both sports and be successful at them,” Ottawa football coach Walt Alexander said. “It takes a special person to be able to do that. It shows a lot about his character. He is a great kid. We are lucky to have him.”

Ottawa soccer coach Roland Jaworski said Fogle is one-of-a-kind person.

“He has become such a well-rounded individual,” Jaworski said. “He is a special individual. He is more focused when it comes to athletics. All athletes in our school could learn something from somebody like him that puts the work in and you see the benefit of it when he scores goals and makes assists. He doesn’t just work hard in the weight room. Over the summer, he was working jobs too. He is working non-stop. That takes somebody with a lot of character. He is rich with that.”

Fogle said playing both sports can be tasking physically and mentally.

“Physically, it is a lot,” he said. “My legs are feeling it every week. The mental part is the big part. Knowing and remembering [things] on the spot is a lot harder than it seems. It takes a lot of time and dedication to remember it. Learning the plays in football is [hard]. I have had to take time out of my school day when I have had free time to look over the playbook to be ready for Friday nights. Any time I get, I am running through offensive plays and trying to figure out what I have to do.”

Teammates and coaches help with preparing Fogle for the games and matches when he misses practice time.

“A lot of them tell me things I missed at practice, if the coaches do not tell me,” Fogle said. “I built a lot of respect with both of them. We are on the same page. The biggest part is having communication.”

Alexander said many times when there are home soccer matches, Fogle will participate in practice while the junior varsity soccer match is played.

On days where there are no soccer matches, he will go to football practice, move to the soccer pitch and then return to football, Fogle said.

“Practice, you have to show up when you can,” he said.

Fogle is not just a fill-in player, but plays big roles for both teams. He plays forward and central midfield for the soccer team. For football, he is a kicker, punter, receiver and linebacker.

“He is a dynamic athlete,” Jaworski said. “He is an all-around great athlete. He plays upfront [for soccer] because he can make things happen. I drop him into central-mid because he is able to effect the game in that manner. He is so active and dynamic. He goes for every ball. As team, we need to do much better at that. His physicality in soccer is why he is able to play all sorts of different positions.”

Alexander called Reese a “fantastic kicker,” but brings a lot more than that to the football team.

“He is a good athlete, good receiver,” Alexander said. “He gives us more depth on defense. He has started over there. He brings us leadership. You have to have as many good people on your team as you can. You have to surround yourself with good people to be successful.”

For some, playing different positions for two sports could be overwhelming. But for Fogle, it is a challenge he relishes.

“It is like flipping a switch,” he said. “I am either flipping it on for soccer or football. On special teams is different. It is about precision and finesse. When you are out on offense and defense, there is a lot more hard core hitting and getting down and dirty with it.

“A lot with soccer it is about creativity. It is not as much as a game plan as much as formations and what to do.”

Fogle is proud to be a part of both teams and represent the community through athletics.

“To represent both teams makes me feel proud of where I came,” he said. “I would not want to do it anywhere else. I am proud to represent the Cyclones. I love it. It is my competitive spirit and love for the game and want to do something [positive] for this community.”

Fogle’s presence for both teams is something that does not go unnoticed by his coaches.

“He is competitive,” Alexander said. “He goes hard at everything he does. His family raised him that way. He is a good person. He treats people right.”

Jaworski said Fogle’s leadership helped the soccer team regroup after a tough three-loss week a week ago.

“He has said some really positive things to keep us motivated and moving in the right direction,” Jaworski said. “He has really grown and matured.”

Both coaches were happy to share Fogle, knowing his love for the sports.

“You have to be willing to share the good kids,” Alexander said. “You are only young once. You want to give him the best opportunity to have the best memories that he can.”

Jaworski said, “I respect his love for Friday Night Lights. He is a young man that I am really proud to say I have had the chance to coach for four years. He is clearly somebody that effects the outcome of the game no matter where he is at.”

For Reese, high school is about spending time with friends and making memories.

“I am trying to enjoy it as much as I can with my friends,” he said. “I know it will be gone at some point.”