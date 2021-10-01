Central Heights display talent, grit, determination at home cross country meet

The Central Heights cross country teams displayed their talent, grit and determination in front of the home fans Thursday in the Central Heights Invitational.

The runners beat the rains storms and put up several nice performances.

“With impending thunderstorms in the area, simply getting the races in on our home course seemed like a long shot an hour before the meet was supposed to start,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said. “Thanks to a perfect combination of cloud cover, a cool breeze and some fantastic preparation this week, our kids put in some more of their best performances of the season.”

Central Heights runners posted 15 personal bests which resulted in 14 individual medals with the top highlight clearly being the first place finish in the varsity boys race by Connor Burkdoll, Prosser said.

:It’s no secret that Connor is a fantastic runner and he loves finding new things to motivate himself week in and week out,” Prosser said. “Along with his other four teammates, the boys were able to bring a second-place finish as a group that was a nice boost heading into the last week of the regular season.”

The girls runners also had a solid showing. Not to be outdone, Emma Cubit, Taryn Compton, Melaney Chrisjohn, and Lily Meyer once again paced the girls by all placing in the top-10 finishing a mere three points behind a top-ranked team in 3A, Prosser said.

The coach said the younger runners put on a show for the fans.

“The middle schoolers were equally impressive with a slew of personal bests, an individual title for Hunter Johnson (7th grade) and a second-place finish by Aydan Dunbar (8th grade),” Prosser said. “Probably the thing that pleased me the most about the overall performance was the sheer amount of grit, determination, and support they gave each other throughout the day.”

Varsity Girls 5K

3rd - Emma Cubit (SO) 21:51 PR

5th - Taryn Compton (SR) 22:12

6th - Melaney Chrisjohn (FR) 22:19

9th - Lily Meyer (SR) 23:18

31st - Lilie Johnson (JR) - 31:12 PR

Girls Team - 2nd

Varsity Boys 5K

1st - Connor Burkdoll (FR) 17:49 PR

8th - Cody Hammond (FR) 18:10 PR

10th - Owen Miller (FR) 19:24

46th - Alex Skeet (SO) 24:37

Boys Team - 2nd Place

8th Grade Boys 2 Mile

2nd - Aydan Dunbar 12:46 PR

6th - Aidan Howland 13:22

8th Grade Girls 2 Mile

12th - Arabella Dunbar 16:32 PR

7th Grade Boys 2 Mile

1st - Hunter Johnson 12:55 PR

6th - Caleb Detwiler 14:08 PR

7th - Josiah Meyer 14:13 PR

11th - Mathew Dunbar 14:56 PR

16th - Presten Holstine 15:34 PR

17th - Benjamin Wuertz 15:31 PR

23rd - Cash Miller 17:31

Boys Team - 1st Place

7th Grade Girls 2 Mile

4th - Lilly Burkdoll 14:40 PR

5th - Landry Sparks 15:19 PR

9th - Grace Tooley 15:52 PR

15th - Caitlynn Detwiler 16:32