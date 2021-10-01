Defensive stand, long TD drive propels Ottawa to win over Bonner Springs

So many times a defensive stand is a catalyst for change of momentum.

The Ottawa High School’s goal-line stand against Bonner Springs could mean a lot more than that. The Cyclones not only stuffed the Braves’ offense four times inside the 5, they then turned the tables and marched 97 yards for a touchdown.

Those two possessions told the story of Ottawa’s 30-13 win over the Braves.

“The composure they had to not only have a goal-line stand, but take it 97 yards to score,” Ottawa coach Walt Alexander said. “I don’t care who you are playing, when you get a goal-line stand, then have enough guts to drive it 97 yards…I was proud of those kids for those two things. That was awesome.”

Those possessions not only changed the course of the game, but could be the building blocks of the program.

“The offense picked up the defense and the defense picked up the offense,” Alexander said. “It was fun to see. We needed it the most to go up 30-7, they had a heck of a drive. I told them all week long, if they played downhill, we played fast, physical and have fun, they would probably have a great opportunity to get a win. That is what they did.”

The offensive and defensive lines controlled the game from the start.

“A lot of those guys have to go both ways,” Alexander said. “That offensive line has come miles. They care so much. They wanted it. It was a will to win. They are hungry now.

“They want to win bad enough, they are willing themselves to do it. Now they will be doing it all the time.”

Alexander could feel things starting to come together the past couple of weeks and knew it was just a matter of time. Ottawa imposed its will play after play.

“For the first time, they could do that,” Alexander said. “They started feeling that last week. Once they felt that last week, it is contagious. Last week’s game — because they refused to quit and played hard — helped us this week.

“It was the best four quarters they have played all year by far. They put it all together.”

Ottawa (2-3) opened the game on fire. The second play from scrimmage quarterback Noah McCullough sprinted through the defense for a long touchdown run.

Bonner Springs then muffed the kickoff and Ottawa recovered. McCullough found a big seam and scored again. Barely a minute into the game and Ottawa led 13-0.

“Our game plan to start the game was sure pretty,” Alexander said. “We stuck with our game plan. We did not over do things. This is such a team game. If the backs are not getting downhill, you can’t do it. If the line is not coming off the ball, you can’t do it. This is just a great group.”

McCullough and running back Zion Woodin cut through the Braves’ defense all game long.

“It was a two-headed monster for us,” Alexander said. “Noah is more shake-and-bake. Zion is figuring out how to run angry. He is getting low pad level and keeping his legs driving.”