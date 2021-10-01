West Franklin, Central Heights to host postseason events

The Herald Staff

The month of October means attention has turned toward the postseason for prep teams and athletes.

The KSHSAA recently announced sub-state volleyball and regionals for golf, tennis and cross country.

West Franklin will host a 3A volleyball sub-state tournament on Oct. 23. Central Heights will be the site of a 2A cross country regional on Oct. 23.

The tennis regional for Ottawa High School is set for Oct. 9. The golf regionals will be Oct. 11.

Here are the schools competing the postseason events:

Volleyball (Oct. 23)

West Franklin (3A)

Bishop Ward, Heritage Christian Academy, Osage City. Perry-Lecompton, West Franklin, Santa Fe Trail, Silver Lake, Wellsville.

Lyndon (2A)

Northern Heights, Mission Valley, Bishop Seabury Academy, Lyndon, Kansas City Christian, Central Heights, Maranatha Christian Academy, Yates Center.

Tennis (Oct. 9)

Hayden (4A)

Atchison, Baldwin, Hiawatha, Ottawa, Paola, Miege, Hayden, Wamego.

Golf (Oct. 11)

Clay Center (4A)

Clay Center Community, Concordia, Eudora, Holton, Ottawa, Miege, Tonganoxie, Hayden, Wamego.

Council Grove (3-2-1A)

Santa Fe Trail, Cheney, Council Grove, Garden Plain , Kingman, Lost Springs-Centre, Marion, Jefferson West, Osage City, West Franklin, Pretty Prairie, Rossville, Silver Lake, St. Marys.

Colgan (3-2-1A)

Baxter Springs, Caney Valley, Columbus, Erie, Eureka, Fredonia, Frontenac, Galena, Anderson County, Colgan, Uniontown, Wellsville, Wichita Collegiate, Wichita-Trinity Academy.

Cross Country (Oct. 23)

Baldwin (4A)

Baldwin, Eudora, Fort Scott, Iola, Louisburg , Ottawa, Paola, Miege, Tonganoxie.

Sabetha (3A)

Easton-Pleasant Ridge, Hiawatha, Royal Valley, Ward, Marysville, Jefferson West, Heritage Christian Academy, Osage City, Perry-Lecompton, West Franklin, Rossville, Sabetha, Santa Fe Trail, Nemaha Central, Silver Lake, Wellsville.

Central Heights (2A)

Arma-Northeast, Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Cherokee-Southeast, Bishop Seabury Academy, McLouth, Jayhawk Linn, Oskaloosa, Colgan, Pleasanton, Kansas City Christian, Central Heights, Maranatha Christian Academy, Uniontown. Wathena-Riverside, Jefferson County North.