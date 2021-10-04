Area football players dominate; Ottawa's Kirsten Evans reaches milestone during weekend

The area prep athletes gold medal performances of the weekend:

Tony Detwiler, CH football

Detwiler turned in an all-around great game in Friday’s homecoming win over Holton. He had 322 all-purpose yards (264 rushing, 24 passing, 18 interception return and 16 punt return). He rushed for four touchdowns and passed for one. On defense, he had seven tackles and an interception.

Carson Wood, CH FB

Wood led the Viking defense with 12 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss (three sacks), two forced fumbles and a pass break up.

Nash Money, Wellsville FB

Money helped lead the Eagles to a big home win Friday night. He rushed for 125 yards on 17 carries and scored twice. He had a touchdown reception of 24 yards.

Kaleb Green, Wellsville FB

Green was all over the field defensively for the Eagles. He finished with six tackles, two tackles for a loss, two sacks, and numerous quarterback hurries.

“Kaleb pressured the quarterback the entire evening and was a huge contributor to our 12 tackles for a loss,” Wellsville coach Mike Berg said. “Our defense held Eureka to 69 total yards rushing.”

Noah McCullough, OHS FB

McCullough sparked the Ottawa offense to its best game of the year. His decision-making and running ability was too much to handle for Bonner Springs. He finished with four rushing touchdowns, including two long runs.

Kirsten Evans, OHS VB

Evans reached a big milestone Saturday in the Ottawa Invitational. She surpassed the 3,000 career set assists mark during the tourney. The senior setter helped lead Ottawa to third in the home tourney.