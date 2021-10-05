Central Heights' Detwiler imposes will on opponents

Central Heights senior Tony Detwiler is one of the top small high school all-around athletes in Kansas.

Detwiler can impose his will at anytime on the football field. He touches the ball on each offensive snap, is a player that opponents have to account for on defense and is a threat to make a big play on special teams.

Holton saw a lot of Detwiler this past Friday night. The Viking turned in a career game in leading the Vikings to the win.

Detwiler was selected as The Ottawa Herald Athlete of the Week.

The senior finished with 322 all-purpose yards (264 rushing, 24 passing, 18 interception return and 16 punt return). He rushed for four touchdowns and passed for one. On defense, he had seven tackles and an interception.

Others who had outstanding performances were:

Nash Money, Wellsville football

Money led the Eagles to a big win Friday night. He rushed for 125 yards on 17 carries and scored two touchdowns. He also had a touchdown reception for 24 yards.

“Nash ran behind his pads Friday night,” Wellsville coach Mike Berg said. “He was explosive between the tackles and used speed when he got to the edge.”

Noah McCullough, OHS FB

McCullough is a shifty runner in the Cyclones offensive scheme. He can kick it to another gear when he breaks into the open. Bonner Springs found that out rather quickly Friday night.

The Ottawa senior sprinted for two touchdown runs in the first minute of the game and finished with four rushing touchdowns to spark Ottawa to the victory.

Connor Burkdoll, CH CC

Burkdoll is a big reason why the Central Heights boys cross country team is in the mix for league, regional and state championships. He has been the Vikings top placer in each meet. He won the home meet with a time of 17:49 this past week.

“Connor has been a top 5 runner this entire season and had his first varsity victory on his home course,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said. “He is an outstanding competitor and is also an incredible student in the classroom and in the hallways at Central Heights.”