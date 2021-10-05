Cyclone girl golfers shine in first 18-hole tournament of season

The area prep athletes gold medal performances of the week (Oct. 4-7):

Monday

Erin Smith, OHS golf

Smith paced the Ottawa High School girls golf team Monday as she finished eighth at the Anderson County Invitational. She shot a 95 in the first 18-hole tournament of the season. She has turned in a solid senior season, finishing in the top-10 in tournaments.

Aubrey Vasquez, OHS golf

Vazquez was right on the heels of her teammate as she was 12th with a 97 on the Garnett course.