Spring Hill all-state softball player Murray signs with Ottawa University

The Herald Staff

A Spring Hill softball standout is headed to Ottawa University.

Senior Vanessa Murray signed with the Lady Braves. Murray lettered in softball and helped the Broncos to the 2021 Kansas 5A State Tournament. She pitched game one, not allowing an earned run and struck out seven. At the plate, Murray had the only hit of the game, a home run.

She was named Sports in Kansas second team all-state, was a second team all-league performer, was named Tri-County Pitcher of the Year, and first team All-Tri County Spotlight Team. Murray was ranked No. 1 in the state of Kansas in ERA on MaxPreps.com with a 0.693 in 2021. She pitched 70 innings, faced 261 batters, only allowed seven earned runs, and struck out 108.

“We are very excited to have Vanessa joining our softball family,” Ottawa coach Jay Kahnt said. “She comes from a great high school program and a great travel ball team. Vanessa is an all-state pitcher who can also hit. She will come in and compete for time on the mound early in her career. Vanessa has a good mix of pitches to keep hitters off balance. Looking forward to getting her on campus and watching her progress over the next four years.”

Murray plans to major in biology. She played travel ball for KC Rebels Jenkins Gold under coach Mark Jenkins.