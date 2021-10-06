State releases football districts for 2022-23 seasons
The new district football assignments for the 2022-23 seasons was released this week.
The district format is used for qualifying for the state playoffs in classes 3A and below. The bigger 4A-6A classes are split into East and West alignments.
Here are the district assignments:
Class 4A
East - Altamont-Labette County, Atchison, Basehor-Linwood, Bonner Springs, Chanute, Eudora, Fort Scott, Kansas City-F.L. Schlagle, Kansas City-Piper, Lenexa-St. James Academy, Louisburg, Ottawa, Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas, Paola, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege, Tonganoxie
West - Abilene, Andover-Central, Arkansas City, Augusta, Buhler, Coffeyville-Field Kindley, El Dorado, Independence, McPherson, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Towanda-Circle, Ulysses, Wamego, Wellington, Winfield
Class 3A
District 1 – Baxter Springs, Columbus, Frontenac, Galena, Parsons
District 2 – Burlington, Garnett-Anderson County, Girard, Iola, LaCygne-Prairie View
District 3 – Baldwin, Kansas City-Bishop Ward, Osawatomie, Santa Fe Trail, Wellsville
District 4 – Holton, Hoyt-Royal Valley, Meriden-Jefferson West, Perry Lecompton, Topeka-Hayden
District 5 – Clay Center Community, Concordia, Hiawatha, Marysville, St. George-Rock Creek
District 6 – Chapman, Clearwater, Hesston, Wichita-Collegiate, Wichita-Trinity Academy
District 7 – Andale, Cheney, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley, Nickerson, Pratt
District 8 – Colby, Goodland, Holcomb, Hugoton, Scott Community
Class 2A
District 1 – Caney Valley, Cherryvale, Fredonia, Neodesha, Riverton
District 2 – Council Grove, Eureka, Humboldt, Osage City, Pomona-West Franklin
District 3 – Atchison-Maur Hill Mt. Academy, Easton-Pleasant Ridge, Effingham-Atchison County, Rossville, Silver Lake
District 4 – Horton, Minneapolis, Riley County, Sabetha, Seneca-Nemaha Central
District 5 – Ellsworth, Gypsum-SE of Saline, Halstead, Hillsboro, Lyons
District 6 – Anthony-Harper/Chaparral, Douglass, Garden Plain, Haven, Kingman
District 7 – Cimarron, Hoisington, Kismet-Southwestern Heights, Lakin, Larned
District 8 – Beloit, Hays-Thomas More Prep Marian, Phillipsburg, Norton Community, Russell
Class 1A
District 1 – Arma-Northeast, Cherokee-Southeast, Erie, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan, Uniontown
District 2 – Allen-Northern Heights, Mound City-Jayhawk Linn, Olpe, Pleasanton, Richmond-Central Heights
District 3 – Eskridge-Mission Valley, McLouth, Oskaloosa, St. Mary’s, Valley Falls, Winchester-Jefferson County North
District 4 – Centralia, Jackson Heights, Onaga, Troy, Wathena-Riverside
District 5 – Belleville-Republic County, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, Salina-Sacred Heart, Smith Center, Wabaunsee
District 6 – Belle Plaine, Leon-Bluestem, Marion, Sedgwick, Whitewater-Remington
District 7 – Conway Springs, Ellinwood, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic, Inman, Medicine Lodge, Sterling,
District 8 – Ellis, Johnson-Stanton County, Oakley, Plainville, Syracuse