State releases football districts for 2022-23 seasons

The Herald Staff

The new district football assignments for the 2022-23 seasons was released this week.

The district format is used for qualifying for the state playoffs in classes 3A and below. The bigger 4A-6A classes are split into East and West alignments.

Here are the district assignments:

Class 4A

East - Altamont-Labette County, Atchison, Basehor-Linwood, Bonner Springs, Chanute, Eudora, Fort Scott, Kansas City-F.L. Schlagle, Kansas City-Piper, Lenexa-St. James Academy, Louisburg, Ottawa, Overland Park-St. Thomas Aquinas, Paola, Shawnee Mission-Bishop Miege, Tonganoxie

West - Abilene, Andover-Central, Arkansas City, Augusta, Buhler, Coffeyville-Field Kindley, El Dorado, Independence, McPherson, Mul­vane, Rose Hill, Towanda-Circle, Ulysses, Wamego, Wellington, Winfield

Class 3A

District 1 – Baxter Springs, Columbus, Frontenac, Galena, Parsons

District 2 – Burlington, Garnett-Anderson County, Girard, Iola, LaCygne-Prairie View

District 3 – Baldwin, Kansas City-Bishop Ward, Osawatomie, Santa Fe Trail, Wellsville

District 4 – Holton, Hoyt-Royal Valley, Meriden-Jefferson West, Perry Lecompton, Topeka-Hayden

District 5 – Clay Center Community, Concordia, Hiawatha, Marysville, St. George-Rock Creek

District 6 – Chapman, Clearwater, Hesston, Wichita-Collegiate, Wichita-Trinity Academy

District 7 – Andale, Cheney, Lindsborg-Smoky Valley, Nickerson, Pratt

District 8 – Colby, Goodland, Holcomb, Hugoton, Scott Community

Class 2A

District 1 – Caney Valley, Cherryvale, Fredonia, Neodesha, Riverton

District 2 – Council Grove, Eureka, Humboldt, Osage City, Pomona-West Franklin

District 3 – Atchison-Maur Hill Mt. Academy, Easton-Pleasant Ridge, Effingham-Atchison County, Rossville, Silver Lake

District 4 – Horton, Minneapolis, Riley County, Sabetha, Seneca-Nemaha Central

District 5 – Ellsworth, Gypsum-SE of Saline, Halstead, Hillsboro, Lyons

District 6 – Anthony-Harper/Chaparral, Douglass, Garden Plain, Haven, Kingman

District 7 – Cimarron, Hoisington, Kismet-Southwestern Heights, Lakin, Larned

District 8 – Beloit, Hays-Thomas More Prep Marian, Phillipsburg, Norton Community, Russell

Class 1A

District 1 – Arma-Northeast, Cherokee-Southeast, Erie, Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan, Uniontown

District 2 – Allen-Northern Heights, Mound City-Jayhawk Linn, Olpe, Pleasanton, Richmond-Central Heights

District 3 – Eskridge-Mission Valley, McLouth, Oskaloosa, St. Mary’s, Valley Falls, Winchester-Jefferson County North

District 4 – Centralia, Jackson Heights, Onaga, Troy, Wathena-Riverside

District 5 – Belleville-Republic County, Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, Salina-Sacred Heart, Smith Center, Wabaunsee

District 6 – Belle Plaine, Leon-Bluestem, Marion, Sedgwick, Whitewater-Remington

District 7 – Conway Springs, Ellinwood, Hutchinson-Trinity Catholic, Inman, Medicine Lodge, Sterling,

District 8 – Ellis, Johnson-Stanton County, Oakley, Plainville, Syracuse