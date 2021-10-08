Central Heights cross country runners meet more challenges

A different race, course and challenges were met head on by the Central Heights cross country runners at the Pleasanton Invitational.

“It turned out to be a great test for our runners in a lot of different ways,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said. “There was solid competition across the board and I was incredibly pleased with the efforts by our runners.”

The middle school runners were sharp and on task. Hunter Johnson led the seventh grade boys race from start to finish in a season best 12:52 to lead his team to another first place result, Prosser said. He added that Lily Burkdoll, Grace Tooley and Landry Sparls all put in great efforts in the seventh grade girls race while Aydan Dunbar and Aidan Howland going first and third in the eighth grade boys race keeps them pushing for more.

The varsity girls saw quite race from Emma Cubit.

“It was one incredible race from Emma in the varsity girls 5K set her up to win her first high school individual title in dominant fashion,” Prosser said. ”She left the field about a half mile in and left no doubt about her intentions the rest of the way with a 34-second personal best and beating the second runner by over a minute and a half.”

The girls finished with three girls in the top 10 as Lily Meyer and Kaydance Bond were fifth and 10th.

The boys made a big splash with five runners in the top 15.

“I think [Emma’s] great individual effort helped set the bar for the varsity boys because they were able to take down one of the top 3A teams while placing five runners in the medals: Connor Burkdoll, Cody Hammond, Owen Miller, Nicholas Schultze and Christian McCord,” Prosser said. “Winning that way with a group still working through some difficulties is a huge confidence booster.

Central Heights results:

Varsity Girls 5K

1st - Emma Cubit (SO) 21:17 PR

5th - Lily Meyer (SR) 23:18

10th - Kaydance Bond (SR) 24:53 PR

23rd - Lilie Johnson (JR) 30:46 PR

Varsity Boys 5K

3rd - Connor Burkdoll (FR) 17:41 PR

5th - Cody Hammond (FR) 18:15

11th - Owen Miller (FR) 19:18

12th - Nicholas Schultze (JR) 19:28 PR

15th - Christian McCord (FR) 19:43 PR

35th - Alex Skeet (SO) 23:24 Season Best

Boys Team - 1st

8th Grade Boys 2 Mile

1st - Aydan Dunbar 12:27 PR

3rd - Aidan Howland 13:00 PR

12th - Adam Mell-Tomberlin 25:29

8th Grade Girls 2 Mile

11th - Arabella Dunbar 16:25 Season Best

7th Grade Boys 2 Mile

1st - Hunter Johnson 12:52 PR

5th - Caleb Detwiler 13:41 PR

6th - Josiah Meyer 13:43 PR

11th - Mathew Dunbar 14:57

13th - Presten Holstine 14:59 PR

12th - Benjamin Wuertz 14:57 PR

19th - Cash Miller 16:18

Boys Team - 1st

7th Grade Girls 2 Mile

2nd - Lilly Burkdoll 14:29 PR

4th - Grace Tooley 15:19 PR

7th - Landry Sparks 15:44

15th - Caitlynn Detwiler 17:01