OU softball signs Shawnee Mission North standout

The Herald Staff

The Ottawa University softball team is busy adding to its next recruiting class.

The Lady Braves signed Shawnee Mission North standout Lyllian McKay for the 2023 season.

McKay lettered in softball at SM North. She is a volunteer with the Urban Youth Academy and Children's Miracle Network. McKay is part of the chamber and strolling orchestra and has played cello since 2013.

"We are very excited to have Lyllian joining our softball family," OU softball coach Jay Kahnt said. "She is going to add some good depth at second base and has a solid glove and a good bat. Lyllian is a well-rounded student-athlete. Along with being a good softball player, she is part of the orchestra in her high school. We are really looking forward to watching her grow in our program."

McKay plans to major in biology. She played travel ball for Kansas Classics under head coach Bob Snavely.