West Franklin cross country teams rounding into postseason form

The West Franklin cross country runners are rounding into postseason form.

The Falcons carved up two team victories, two individual winners, nine medalists and 19 season bests at Osage City. West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said that performance shows these runners are primed and ready to race in the upcoming championships.

The middle school runners followed suit in their second to final meet of the season. Lacy Judd, Abe Link, and Kurtis McCormick all improved by over 20 seconds, while the rest of the crew ran near or better than their best, Hahn said.

The varsity girls were in control of their race from start to finish, the coach said. The Falcons claimed four of the five top spots, including a 1-2-3 sweep.

Emma Bailey and Lily Judd ran alone for the majority of the race and were first and second. Hope Crabtree was third to complete the sweep. Mackenzie was a close fifth.

“Hope and Mackenzie each ran lifetime bests by approximately a minute,” Hahn said. “Katie Cameron rounded out the Falcons top five with a ninth-place finish, giving the team their best score of the season at 20 points (15 points is a perfect score).”

The boys varsity had equal the success and results.

“Hunter Bailey and Kyle Haner went to work at the front of the race, eyeing the top places,” Hahn said. “Hunter would go on to win, with Kyle following in fourth, both running lifetime bests by over 20 seconds.

The Hasslers — Lucas and Nathan — ran strong races. Lucas was 10th and Nathan had a spectacular race, running 48 seconds faster than his season best and claiming a lifetime best along the way to a 15th place medal, Hahn said.

Martir Caceres-Ramos rounded out the Falcons’ top five with a 50-second improvement on his lifetime best, coming in at 22nd. The boys won the meet by 49 points.

Other notable high school performances include Lena Walter, Noah King, and Timothy Pearce who all ran season bests by 57 seconds or more, with Timothy making a hard charge for a third-place medal in the JV race, Hahn said.

West Franklin results:

7th/8th Grade Girls: Lacy Judd (15th), Kara McCormick (18th), Mya Crabtree (24th).

7th/8th Grade Boys: Andrew Patterson (24th), Abe Link (36th), Kurtis McCormick (37th), Teagan Sink (38th), Bryce Link (53rd), Coy Link (54th).

High School Girls (Team 1st): Emma Bailey (1st), Lily Judd (2nd), Hope Crabtree (3rd), Mackenzie Walter (5th), Katie Cameron (9th), Lena Walter (52nd), Liz Pischel (54th).

High School Boys (Team 1st): Hunter Bailey (1st), Kyle Haner (4th), Lucas Hassler (10th), Nathan Hassler (15th), Martir Caceres-Ramos (22nd), Kale Link (25th), Noah King (67th)/

JV Boys: Timothy Pearce (3rd), Gideon King (35th).