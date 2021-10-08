West Franklin volleyball perserveres through roller coaster

The ups and downs of a volleyball match can be pretty exciting for fans, but nerve-racking for coaches and players.

The West Franklin volleyball persevered through those spots for a sweep of Chase County.

“The Falcons liked to keep their opponents on their toes by being what I call a roller coaster team,” West Franklin coach Melissa Harms said. “We will play at the highest level one game and then the next we act like a completely different team.”

West Franklin breezed through first-game wins in both matches. Harms said then the Falcons would have a lapse in the second games.

“That almost cost us to go to three sets in the second match of the night,” she said.

The Falcons held on for a narrow 25-23 win in the second game.

“It was pretty much exchanging point-for-point throughout the whole second set,” Harms said. “I keep telling the girls that we have to play our game, no matter who is on the court, what lineup we are going with, or who we are playing. If we play our game each and every time, we'll be fine. And that just comes with experience and gelling with your teammates. As we get closer to the end of the season, that part has got to be on point for us to be successful.”

Sophomore Adelle Higbie was the offensive leader with her aggressive swings, Harms said. She had 11 kills and no errors.

Right behind Higbie was middle hitters Allison Swank and Katie Ecord and outside hitter Nellie LaFountain with 10 kills each.

Jenna Walters had ei kills, 10 digs and a team-best five aces.

“She went on a really big run with her serves in the first match of the night that helped give us a pretty comfortable lead to finish out the set,” Harms said.

Baylee Dillard finished with 39 assists, 12 digs, six kills, two aces, and a block.

“She's been doing a great job of mixing up her sets,” Harms said. “Each of the hitters all had around the same amount of attempts for the night. When you do that it makes it harder for the blockers on the other team because they don't know who she's going to set next.”

Riley Zentz had 12 digs, four aces and three assists. Chloe Ecord dominated the back row with a serve-receive of 2.25 and 11 digs. Jaci Houk had four aces.