OHS tennis players advance to state tourney

Here are this past weekend’s top performances:

Johanna Jahn, OHS tennis

Jahn qualified for the 4A State Tennis Tournament. She finished third at the regional meet in singles. State will be Friday and Saturday in Winfield.

Gracie Howard/Emma Cain, OHS tennis

This duo is headed to state in doubles. They finished sixth in the regional.

Zion Woodin, OHS football

Woodin powered his way to a 100-yard rushing game against Eudora.

Collin Creach, OHS football

Creach was all over the field from his defensive back position. He covered a lot of ground as he creeped up to force the action and stayed back to cover receivers.

Wellsville offensive and defense lines

Those units imposed their will on Osage City in a battle of unbeatens. Wellsville rushed for 347 yards and held Osage City to 24 total yards rushing on 17 carries.

“Our linemen played their best game of the year on both sides of the ball,” Wellsville coach Mike Berg said. “We had a great punch off the line and moved the line of scrimmage all night. We are very proud of the whole team's intensity and effort against a very good opponent.”

Trey Rogers, WF football

Rogers gave Eureka fits with his all out play on defense. He finished with nine tackles.

Gage Flager

Flager was all over the field for the Falcons. He also had nine tackles.