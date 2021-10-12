Central Heights' Cubit keeps getting better and better

Central Heights sophomore Emma Cubit has grown so much during the cross country season.

She is one of the reasons why the girls cross country team is ranked No. 6 in 2A by the coaches. Cubit has been more than consistent, putting together top performances in each meet.

The sophomore had her best race of her career at Pleasanton this past Thursday. She won her first cross country varsity race. En route to the meet individual gold, she set a 34-second personal best time and topped the field by nearly 90 seconds.

Cubit was selected The Ottawa Herald Athlete of the Week.

“ She has a tireless work ethic in and out of the classroom and has really come on strong the past few weeks — consistently lowering her times and putting herself and her team in contention for a good post season run,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said.

Others with top performances of the week were:

Emma Bailey, West Franklin Cross Country

Bailey continued her solid season by winning the Osage City meet individual title. She led the Falcons to a sweep of the top three places en route to the team title. She took the lead early and never backed down.

Hunter Bailey, West Franklin Cross Country

Bailey also worked from the front and never relinquished lead in winning the Osage City gold medal. He ran a lifetime best time. He led the Falcons to the team title and state ranking by the coaches.