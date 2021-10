Here are the gold medal performances of the week (Oct. 11-14):

Monday

Erin Smith, OHS golf

Smith qualified for the 4A State Tournament with her performance at the regional. She finished in 14th with a 102. The state tourney will be played next week in Salina.

Aubrey Vasquez, OHS golf

Vasquez is making her third straight state appearance after taking 17th in the regional. The junior shot a 106.