Ottawa football seniors lay foundation for future success

Building a foundation for a program always starts with the buy in from the players.

The buy-in begins with the leaders. The Ottawa High School football team’s seniors embraced new coach Walt Alexander from the start.

“They have been tremendous,” Alexander said of the seniors. “They have done everything we have asked them to do. They want to get better. They have done a great job of laying the foundation for the future. Showing [younger] kids how to work hard.

“They bought in to what we were saying. They showed up every day since June 1. I could not be more proud of them.”

The 13 Cyclone seniors will play their final home game Friday against Louisburg.

The seniors being honored are: Collin Creach, Bret Hart, Tiernan Reed-Cox, Reese Fogle, Aaron Quillan, Noah McCullough, Tristan Martinez, Wyatt Sink, Cross Hornbuckle, Jared Ferguson, Hunter Suwalski, Aaron Clevenger and Adam Doran.

Alexander said the seniors deserve to be celebrated.

“They play hard,” he said. “I was glad for their sake we have had a little bit of success their senior season.”

Alexander said those seniors are great people.

“They will make great dads some day,” he said. “They will be great out in the work force. They are never late and always on time. They give it their best effort. They care about each other. They have learned so much on how to be a football team that it is going to carry on to the rest of their life. I hope they have had a great experience and learned to love football again.”

Ottawa enters the game with a 2-4 record and full of confidence. Alexander said this time of year you can tell which teams are in it for the long haul.

“This time of year separates the good teams from the average teams,” Alexander said. “The ones that can play through that grind are successful. They are tired. They have been beat up a little bit. We have been doing this now since June 1. The good teams grind it and enjoy coming to practice. Our kids are still doing that.”