West Franklin volleyball getting set for sub-state tourney

The West Franklin volleyball team has a couple of tough tests before sub-state.

The Falcons play Saturday in the league tournament. West Franklin and Council Grove were the co-champs for the regular season. West Franklin has won the Flint Hills League Tournament for four straight years.

On Monday, state-ranked Baldwin comes to Pomona to end the regular season. Baldwin beat the Falcons earlier this season.

“We see two pretty good teams before sub-state,” West Franklin coach Melissa Harms said. “It will prepare us for that day. Seeing those two teams coming up will be helpful for us. It will be a good run for us as we head into sub-state.”

The sub-state tourney will be on the Falcons home floor. Harms hopes to use that to their advantage.

“We have always had good support with our community,” Harms said. “The girls love that and feed off that. It will be nice to be able to play here.”

West Franklin earned the league co-championship by sweeping Osage City Tuesday in the Falcon gym. The Falcons won 25-14, 25-20 and 25-17, 25-16.

West Franklin was in control of each game and played with a more even temperament.

“When we have our energy and we are all playing, loud and crazy, we play much better,” Harms said.

She said there are times the Falcons are on point and cruise by teams and then their are other moments.

The Falcons were strong at the net against the Indians.

“If we can be active and keep being creative, we see success that way,” Harms said. “It is really hard on the other team if we are mixing it up and running them down. It makes for more opportunities for us.

“In order to make our middles successful, we have to start with the pass. Our back row does a really good job of starting it off and being able give us that option.”