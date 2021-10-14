OHS state golfers make big improvement during prep careers

The Ottawa High School girls golf program has steadily grew since its inception three years ago.

The biggest reason why is the improvement of senior Erin Smith and the consistency of junior Aubrey Vasquez, who qualified for the state tournament all three years. Smith is making her first state appearance.

“Both girls have improved tremendously since the beginning of the girls golf program at Ottawa High School three years ago,” Ottawa coach Dennis Vigna said.

The Cyclones play Monday and Tuesday in the 4A State Tournament in Salina.

Vasquez missed the cut to qualify for medal day by two strokes as a freshman at state. Last year, she finished 29th in the state tourney.

She has been a top player for Ottawa this season, medaling in all but two tournaments. She won the Uniontown tournament, finished second at Santa Fe Trail and fourth in the home event.

Smith played her best golf of her career as a senior, medaling in all but two events.

“Erin has shown the biggest improvement of any golfer in the past three years,” Vigna said.

Her top finish this season was third at Uniontown.

“Erin is a valuable part of the OHS golf team,” Vigna said. “She comes to practice everyday wanting to improve from the day before. She constantly is working on ways to improve her game. Erin's best quality is not her golf ability, but her character as a person.

“She encourages our younger players to continue to work to improve and shows great enthusiasm when they do well in tournaments or in practice. She is always looking for ways to help her teammates with anything they are involved with. During the past three years, I have had numerous coaches from other schools comment on how the members of their team enjoyed playing with Erin in tournaments.”