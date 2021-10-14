West Franklin honors coach Angie Corwine for dedication to volleyball program

Angie Corwine gave everything to the West Franklin district volleyball program for two decades.

The volleyball coach was an Integral mentor to players and coaches throughout her 20-year coaching career. She spent countless hours all year long developing, building and teaching volleyball and more important life lessons.

She became to many more than a coach. Corwine was a role model for students and others in the district. She walked in their footsteps as a Pomona High School graduate.

She has a passion for Falcon nation. This past Tuesday, the community honored her with a special presentation and ceremony for her dedication to the volleyball program and players. She retired from coaching after guiding the Falcons to third-place in the 2020 3A State Tournament.

Former players flocked back for the ceremony. Parents of former players were present. Even rival coaches such as Wellsville’s Eric Evans wished her well on retirement and showed his support of her work.

It was a chance to give back to a person who has done so much.

“She has had such an impact on so many people that she deserved the recognition, people to celebrate her and be around her,” Melissa Harms, who succeeded Corwine as the Falcons coach. “Words can’t express the impact she has had on so many people.”

Harms, a former player of Corwine, said it was the right time to gather everybody for a celebration.

“Last year with COVID-19, it was hard to get everybody together,” Harms said. “We didn’t get to celebrate her. Being around so long and having such an impact, we needed to do something. We decided to do it this year.”

The ceremony completely caught Corwine off guard.

“I was very surprised,” she said. “I had no idea. I saw a couple of old players. I thought they were here to watch the girls because they are having a good season. I thought the special presentation was for ‘Think Pink.’”

Harms said keeping it a secret made the whole night even more special.

“It made it nice she did not know that something big was going on as well,” she said.

Harms said Corwine was more than a coach.

“Coach Corwine has impacted the lives of countless young women, developing them into effective leaders, fierce competitors, loyal teammates and strong young women,” Harms told the fans. “She has always been a role model to me. I have looked up to her in so many ways. I played for her and got to coach beside her. Being able to coach with her taught me so many things.”

The love and gratefulness for Corwine was expressed by several players in a video. It certainly touched Corwine.

“It is nice to be able to look back,” Corwine said. “Relive memories from 16, 17 years ago. There were a few players here that I have not seen for so long. It was a good trip down memory lane. Talking to all these girls and their parents about stories. It is just an honor to be able to have coached here and with these ladies.”

For Corwine, seeing the players grow into caring mothers and professionals is what made the journey worth it.

“It is fun to see them,” she said. “Watching them graduate. Following the girls that went on and played college ball. Seeing them grow into successful women and parents. They are moms and have daughters that are playing volleyball. You see stuff on social media — their games, pictures and how successful they are. It is nice knowing you had a small part in what is going on in their lives now. If you can impact somebody, it is all worth it.”

She shared lots of volleyball success with her players. She won 433 matches, six league championships, five league tournament titles, three sub-state runner-up finishes, two sub-state championships and last year’s third-place state tournament run.

Harms said those successes came because of Corwine’s ability to get the best from each player.

“She kind of scares you to perform in the best way,” Harms said. “She knows how to bring it out of you. She loves to win and she will do whatever it takes. You can see her passion. It radiates on to everybody else.”

Corwine’s energy and passion came from a mentor, her Pomona High School coach Shelee Brim. She passed that on to her players.

“To have it carry on from her to me and now to Mel is an honor,” Corwine said. “We were successful when I was in high school. To continue that on [is great]. Melissa Harms has been by my side coaching and as a player. It is great to see her be successful.”

One of her many highlights was coaching her daughter Ainsley, an all-state setter. She is a freshman volleyball player for Kansas City Kansas Community College.

“We spent a lot of time together,” she said. “As she got older, we got better. It was just like a coach out there, especially those last two years. She took control of the situation. For us to get third in state last year with her, it could not have been any better.”

Those times and relationships made the decision to step away from a coaching career difficult.

“It took me nine months to make the decision,” Corwine said. “A friend of mine got a cancer diagnosis and that is what did it for me. He is my age. I thought, ‘life is too short.’ I can’t do it all.

“I need to focus on [Ainsley] and my son who is in eighth grade. He plays baseball and is in 4-H showing livestock. I needed to be their mom and not be the coach. I wasn’t ready as far as I was still very competitive. I still love the game. I just love them more.”