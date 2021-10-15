Central Heights cross country teams compete well in league races

The Flint Hills League cross country meet is not for the meek of heart. The league is full of top high school runners.

“The Flint Hills League meet is always an incredible test since there are so many schools with some of the best runners and teams in the state,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said. “[Thursday] was no exception and it became a true indicator of where our teams stand right now, how to improve and fine tune some weaknesses before regionals and the Junior High State meets next week. This is a culmination of a lot of miles and effort for those whose seasons have come to an end. I cannot express how proud I am of how much of themselves they put out there for their teammates.”

No matter the obstacles put in front of them, the Viking runners compete at the highest level.

“Running four complete teams is a tough accomplishment for many small schools and all of our teams showed up big time,” Prosser said. “Our middle school teams shined from the get go. In a combined age race, our sixth, seventh and eighth graders all made huge contributions, which led to the middle school girls finishing second by only two points to a fantastic team made up of all eighth graders. Placing four of our girls in the top 10 of that race (one seventh grader and three sixth graders) is a sign of things to come. The boys team would not be denied a fourth consecutive league title and did so in absolutely dominating fashion. Finishing with a perfect 10-point score (FHL scores the top four runners for middle school) and placing nine runners in the top 20 almost can’t be explained in any other words.”

The high school teams have been hampered by a myriad of injuries and other things throughout the season.

“High School teams have had a complicated season putting our complete teams on the course this year, but both the boys and girls teams each finishing third place even while missing some very important teammates,” Prosser said. “It showed a lot of growth and the determination they have to help one another succeed. As has been the case all season, the boys team, led by freshmen (Connor Burkdoll, Cody Hammond, and Owen Miller) led their boys team to a complete day on the course with everyone achieving personal best times (some by 30 seconds or more).

“The girls nearly matched that performance with Emma [Cubit] and Taryn [Compton] setting season best by running away from most of the field early on, never looking back and some very determined running by their teammates. All in all, it was a fantastic day of encouragement, great sportsmanship, and an ever growing appreciation for the beautiful sport we call Cross Country.”

Central Heights league results:

Varsity Boys 5K

5th - Connor Burkdoll 17:12 PR

8th - Cody Hammond 17:30 PR

12th - Owen Miller 17:59 PR

24th - Nicholas Schultze 19:01 PR

54th - Alex Skeet 22:48 PR

Boys Team - 3rd

Varsity Girls 5K

3rd - Emma Cubit 21:02 PR

6th - Taryn Compton 21:39 Season Best

16th - Lily Meyer 23:53

17th - Kaydance Bond 24:34 PR

37th - Lilie Johnson 30:10 PR

Girls Team - 3rd

Middle School Boys 2 Mile

1st - Aydan Dunbar - 12:10 PR

2nd - Hunter Johnson - 12:14 PR

4th - Aidan Howland - 12:48 PR

6th - Josiah Meyer - 13:19 PR

10th - Caleb Detwiler 13:29 PR

16th - Benjamin Wuertz 14:41 PR

17th - Mathew Dunbar 14:43 PR

19th - Presten Holstine 14:52 PR

20th - Cash Miller 15:12 PR

41st - Adam Mell-Tomberlin 24:03

Boys Team - 1st

Middle School Girls 2 Mile

3rd - Lily Burkdoll 14:26

6th - Caitlynn Detwiler 15:07: PR

7th - Landry Sparks 15:13 PR

10th - Grace Tooley 15:18 PR

14th - Arabella Dunbar 15:44 Season Best

Girls Team - 2nd