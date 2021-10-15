Ottawa's early miscues too much to overcome in loss

At times, the final score on the board does not tell the story. That was the case of Friday’s high school football game between Ottawa and Louisburg at Steve Grogan Stadium.

The visiting Wildcats took advantage of early mistakes to build an early lead and won 40-13. The score was not indicative of the game as Ottawa was competitive.

“Louisburg is not a whole lot better,” Ottawa coach Walt Alexander said. “They just did not make the mistakes. They executed a little better. They have had their system in place longer.”

The momentum switched halfway in the first quarter when a penalty nullified a 80-yard touchdown run by Ottawa quarterback Noah McCullough. Ottawa was forced to punt and the snap went over the punter’s head to set up Louisburg’s 15-yard touchdown drive.

Then a fumble set up the Wildcats next score.

“We gave them three scores and we got one taken away on a penalty,” Alexander said. “We had the mistakes happen back-to-back...three of them. That was the game. The mental part of eliminating mistakes is still there.”

Louisburg led 33-6 at halftime, but it was a dead even second half.

“I challenged them at halftime and told them how they wanted to be remembered,” Alexander said. “Do you want to be remembered as the team that made those three big mistakes and got down or come out finish hard. They come out the second half and they played hard. They did not quit. I was pleased with the second half because they were so physical and played hard.”

The offense struggled early behind those miscues and could not finish drives in the second half.

“We never did sustain any drives offensively in the second half,” Alexander said. ”Our defense kept us in it.

“They were teeing off on us. It gets you out of your game plan when you make those mistakes and you are down three scores already. You can’t sit there and run the ball all night. You are kind of in limbo.”

Ottawa (2-4) has given teams fits this season, but turnovers at crucial times turned the game around.

“Our kids are right there,” Alexander said. “They are so close. They don’t make mistakes on purpose. They are learning. Every coach tells us that. People need to see it. They are playing competitive football.”