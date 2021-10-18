Ottawa University men's basketball to be in championship mix

The KCAC men’s basketball race will look a lot like last season according to the preseason polls.

The reason is so many teams return a bevy of players, including fifth-year seniors taking advantage of last season not counting agains their eligibility.

The Ottawa University squad should be in the championship mix again, returning seven of their top eight players and four of five starters. The Braves finished third last season and are picked third in the preseason polls behind defending champion Bethel and runner-up Oklahoma Wesleyan.

All the coaches reiterated how tough it is to play night in and night put in the conference.

The Braves were 17-9 overall last season. Ottawa returns an All-American and four all-conference players in Ian Moore, Andre Jackson, Perry Carroll and Juquan Daniels.

“Having those four guys back is great for us,” Ottawa coach Aaron Siebenthall said.

Daniels was a first-team all-conference, named to the all-defensive team and third-team NAIA All-American. He averaged 18.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and two steals per game.

Carroll was a second-team all-conference selection and was the KCAC Newcomer of the Year. The former Ottawa High School all-stater averaged 17.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. He scored in double figures 21 times and had two 30 points games, against Southwestern College (32) and Tabor College (33).

“I think Perry should have been an All-American last year,” Siebenthall said.

Moore is back for a second season. The sharpshooter shot 41 percent from the three-point line. He averaged 11 points and scored in double figures 11 times with a career-best 31 points against McPherson.

“He can really stretch the floor,” Siebenthall said.

Jackson is a tough guard because he is strong enough to take defenders off the dribble to the basket and has a nice touch on his outside shot. Plus he can guard any position.

He averaged 12.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game and reached double figures in 19 games.

“He is our workhorse,” Siebenthall said. “He can guard 1 through 5. He is strong, tough and can play inside and outside.”

Ottawa has three experienced players back that came off the bench last season in Joe Jackson, Ty Bland and Jackson Mallory.

Jackson is a spark plug type player that can score in bunches.

“He can really get it going and light it up,” Siebenthall said.

Bland came on strong for the Braves in the latter half of the season.

“A lot of people did not have him on the scouting report,” Siebenthall said. “He can really fill it up.”

Mallory is a heady guard that makes winning plays.

“He is the heart-and-soul of our team,” Siebenthall said. “He is very unselfish and a role player. He is our all-time winningest player in school history. He has been around for a lot of our recent success. He has been a big part of that.”

The Braves added four newcomers, who will be big contributors. Tristen Hull 6-7, is a transfer from Central Missouri State. Freshman AJ Hof is a 6-4 guard. Freshman Kobe Johnson, 6-5 forward, is an all-state product from Ottawa. Freshman Elijah Mason, Oklahoma City, is also a 6-4 guard.

Hull was a teammate of Jackson and Daniels at Highland Community College where he averaged 11.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.6 assists.

Siebenthall said he is an athletic big with a defensive mindset. Hof is also athletic with ball skills.

Siebenthall said Johnson will be a tough matchup for foes.

“He can stretch the floor with his shooting ability,” the coach said. “Mason is really, really talented and super athletic.”

Siebenthall expects the Braves to fill it up and be an exciting team.

“We will be fast and more athletic than we have been,” he said. ‘We will score a lot of points and hopefully mix in a little bit of defense every once in a while.”

KCAC COACHES POLL

1 Bethel College 144 (12)

2 Oklahoma Wesleyan University 125

3 Ottawa University 124 (1)

4 Southwestern College 111

T5 Kansas Wesleyan University 97

T5 McPherson College 97

7 Friends University 64

8 Tabor College 60

9 Avila University 58

10 York College 44

11 University of Saint Mary 41

12 Bethany College 35

13 Sterling College 14

KCAC MEDIA POLL

1 Bethel College 242 (16)

2 Oklahoma Wesleyan University 226 (2)

3 Ottawa University 196 (1)

4 McPherson College 184

5 Southwestern College 171

6 Kansas Wesleyan University 152

7 Tabor College 115

8 Bethany College 110

9 Friends University 96

10 Avila University 87

11 York College 62

T12 Sterling College 44

T12 University of Saint Mary 44