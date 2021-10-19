West Franklin volleyball team set for possible state tourney run

The West Franklin volleyball team is playing at the right level to make a state tournament run in Saturday’s sub-state tournament.

The Falcons are coming off a Flint Hills League tournament championship. It was the fifth straight league tourney title.

West Franklin coach Melissa Harms liked how the players performed in the tourney.

“Pool play went great,” she said. “We got the chance to put in a few of our subs who don't normally play much which was nice. They did a really great job coming in and doing their job.

“This tournament win took the whole team. They all played their part and each and every one of them did fantastic.”

In the semifinals, the momentum began to build after a slow start, Harms said.

“Shortly after the first few points we just took off and couldn't be stopped,” Harms said. “It was a great way to build our momentum for the championship game against Council Grove.”

West Franklin’s level play stayed high against Council Grove. The Falcons split with the Braves earlier this season.

“This game was probably one of the best games we've played all season,” Harms said “And I mean that because every single one of the girls on our team had themselves a game. There wasn't just one person who was taking over, they all stepped up in huge moments. Our passers played phenomenal, passing a 2.2 for the day.”

Senior libero Riley Zentz was 2.4 in serve-receive. Jenna Walters paced the net play with 35 kills. Allison Swank had 15 blocks and Baylee Dillard finished with 109 assists.

The sub-state brackets will be released Wednesday.

West Franklins stats

Adelle Higbie: 14 kills, 5 aces, 2.3 Serve Receive, 33 digs, 3 assists, 3 blocks

Baylee Dillard: 7 kills, 2 aces, 109 assists, 28 digs, 2 blocks

Allison Swank: 32 kills, 1 assist, 3 digs, 15 blocks

Riley Zentz: 9 aces, 2.4 Serve Receive, 10 assists, 48 digs

Jenna Walters: 35 kills, 3 aces, 1.9 Serve Receive, 3 assists, 31 digs, 1 block

Katie Ecord: 16 kills, 2 digs, 2 assists, 6 blocks

Nellie LaFountain: 27 kills2.0 Serve Receive, 11 digs, 1 block

Jaci Houk: 8 aces, 2 assists, 7 digs

Chloe Ecord: 5 aces, 2.2 Serve Receive, 3 assists, 24 digs

Haydan Walter: 5 kills, 2 blocks

Lynsi Sink: 1 kill