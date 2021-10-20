Wellsville volleyball captures league title with sweep
Greg Mast
The Ottawa Herald
The Wellsville High School volleyball team wrapped up a Pioneer League championship with a sweep on the regular-season’s final day.
The Eagles bested Santa Fe Trail and Osawatomie to finish 10-2 in the league.
Wellsville (17-15) plays Saturday in the 3A sub-state tournament in Pomona. The Eagles open with Perry-Lecompton.
Bethany Pearson, 28 assists
Mazzi Przybylo, 34 digs, 3 aces
Aubree Coons, 9 kills, 6 stuff blocks