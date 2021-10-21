Cross country regionals on tap for local teams, runners

The Herald Staff

The high school cross country season is broken into two aspects — the regular season and the postseason.

The area’s cross country runners and teams put together a solid regular season and it blended into the start of the postseason a week ago in the league races.

One of the pinnacles of the season is Saturday’s regional races where the top three teams and top 10 individuals (not on the qualifying teams) head to the state race.

To get to this point in the season with a chance of advancing to state, does not happen by accident.

“They have done a lot behind the scenes to get to this point, and now they are getting to see the result of their accumulated efforts,” West Franklin coach Ryan Hahn said after the Falcons swept their league races.

This is the day the goals set for the season are on the line. The area teams compete in three different regionals. Ottawa competes in the Baldwin 4A regional. Wellsville and West Franklin run at Sabetha in a 3A regional. Central Heights will be the host of a 2A regional.

Baldwin (4A)

Baldwin, Eudora, Fort Scott, Iola, Louisburg , Ottawa, Paola, Miege, Tonganoxie.

Sabetha (3A)

Easton-Pleasant Ridge, Hiawatha, Royal Valley, Ward, Marysville, Jefferson West, Heritage Christian Academy, Osage City, Perry-Lecompton, West Franklin, Rossville, Sabetha, Santa Fe Trail, Nemaha Central, Silver Lake, Wellsville.

Central Heights (2A)

Arma-Northeast, Atchison-Maur Hill-Mount Academy, Cherokee-Southeast, Bishop Seabury Academy, McLouth, Jayhawk Linn, Oskaloosa, Colgan, Pleasanton, Kansas City Christian, Central Heights, Maranatha Christian Academy, Uniontown. Wathena-Riverside, Jefferson County North.