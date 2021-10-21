OHS volleyball set for repeat of last season's state tournament run

The Ottawa High School volleyball team built a successful blueprint en route to a state third-place finish in 2020.

The Cyclones won 10 straight matches and 13 of their past 15 matches during their state tournament run in 2020.

Ottawa is hoping there is magic in using the same blueprint for the 2021 season. The Cyclones enter Saturday’s sub-state tournament winning nine of their past 10 matches.

“We know what it takes to get there,” Ottawa coach Laura Meyer said. “Everyone is locked in right now. They have been there. Our home tournament was kind of a turning point. There has been some really great moments in this past month.

“That is what you want to see. That is what you work all summer for. It is not always pretty getting there. It is gritty and a grind every day. The kids are locked in and believe. They have bought into what it takes for them to be successful.”

Senior Sofia Ficken said the players are excited for this time of year.

“We are hitting our peak,” she said. “We have been playing really well. It where we want to be. We are playing confident, excited and with each other. It feels really awesome.”

The Cyclones, ranked No. 6 in 4A in the Kansas Volleyball Coaches poll, did not magically appear in this position after getting off to a slow start.

“They have worked really hard to get to this point,” Meyer said. “They are loving the game right now.”

Ottawa’s early season schedule along with the Frontier League prepares the Cyclones to make a late-season run.

“We play great competition all season long,” Meyer said. “It prepares us to be at our best at this point in the season. It gives us an opportunity to face adversity early in our season. As we start to realize who we are as a team and find our identity, we are able to pinpoint those things and work those throughout the season. We are really fortunate in that our schedule is tough. It puts us in situations where we have to mentally push through.”

Ottawa returned six players, including five seniors, from the 2020 team. That experience kept the team fighting through the bumps in September, Meyer said.

“We have a very mature team,” she said. “We have great leaders.”

One big improvement throughout the season has been the defense —at the net and in the back row.

“We have worked a lot on our defense,” Ficken said. “It has come a long ways this year. We are getting good touches. We focus on getting as many touches as we can to help out our back row defense. We are working very well [together] on the front row and back row.”

Defense a lot of times is effort plays, Meyer said.

“One thing we really work on in practice is pursuit of balls, getting extra touches,” she said. “Any extra touch can lead to an extra play over the net. We know that it takes that little extra effort. One big play can change the trajectory of the game.

“One of the things we talk about is doing the little things right, which leads to doing the big things right. We are seeing that come together. We are being aggressive...playing fearless volleyball.”

Ottawa opens sub-state play in Fort Scott against Eudora, a team the Cyclones beat twice in straight sets earlier this season. The two teams play each other every season so there are no secrets.

“They are always tough,” Meyer said. “They play great defense. They have some great options offensively. They have a really dynamic setter.”

Ficken said no matter the opponent, the postseason is about being focused.

“We need to stay on the track that any team can beat any team any day,” she said. “We need to come in and play like we have been playing. We can’t take Eudora lightly or any team there. If we don’t show up, they will beat us.”

Meyer said, “We can only take care of us. That is our motto going into Saturday. ‘Be who we are.’ Play confident and believe in who we are. Play for each other. We know what our goals are. We know what we are working towards. Both teams are going to get after it. At sub-state, it is anyone’s game. We have things to accomplish still.

“We have unfinished business.”

4A sub-state at Fort Scott

Fort Scott (26-8) vs. Holton (10-22), 2 p.m.

Ottawa (18-16) vs. Eudora (14-20)

3A sub-state at Pomona

(1) Heritage Christian Academy (32-2) vs. (8) SFT (12-22), 2 p.m. (East)

(4) Perry-Lecompton (22-11) vs. (5) Wellsville (17-15

(2) West Franklin (29-8) vs. (7) Ward (12-16), 2 p.m. (West)

(3) Silver Lake (27-8) vs. (6) Osage City (16-15)

2A sub-state at Lyndon

(1) Maranatha (24-12 vs. (8) KC Christian (2-29), 2 p.m. (East)

(4) Lyndon (16-17) vs. (5) Yates Center (18-20)

(2) Northern Heights (20-15) vs. (7) Central Heights (5-21), 2 p.m. (West)

(3) Seabury (17-18) vs. (6) Mission Valley (10-21)