OU football heads into homecoming rested, full of momentum

The Ottawa University football team appears to have found an identity and hopes to expand on that in the final month of the season.

The Braves are coming off two straight victories where they played well in all facets of the game.

“We are starting to get into a little bit of a groove now,” Ottawa coach Kent Kessinger said. “In typical years, it is something you get into the second or third week of the season. It has happened a little bit later. It is starting to come along.”

Ottawa (3-4, 2-4) is coming off a bye week. Kessinger said handling the bye week can be tricky.

“It is that balance of getting rest and also continuing to keep the momentum going,” Kessinger said. “Particularly for us the past two weeks, we have had some pretty good games that have built some momentum. We needed to rest up, but also try to stay sharp with things.”

The bye week allowed the Braves to rest, heal injuries and give practice reps to players. Two games ago, Colton Davis moved from receiver to quarterback to open up the offense.

“It helped get him more reps at quarterback,” Kessinger said of the break. “Get him to throw the ball a little more in the system. He has big-play ability from the run game. Our receivers are starting to get into it a little more this last week. Hopefully that is something that carries over as we progress to the end of the season.”

The new players are starting to understand the conference and how to prepare each week.

“Hopefully they are getting an understanding of what it means to play in the KCAC,” Kessinger said. “The level of competition in the last 18 years I have been here has raised tremendously. You are not playing anybody that is going to be a gimme. It can be a team that is not having a great season —win-loss record —but having games where they are playing really tough.”

That is the case with Friends (0-6, 0-6), Ottawa’s opponent in Saturday’s homecoming game.

“Friends, two weeks ago, they played McPherson to seven points,” Kessinger said. “McPherson is a team we failed to beat. You can see week in and week out you have to be able to prepare for these teams. They are going to give you their best shot.”

Friends’ style has not changed much in the past 30 to 40 years, Kessinger said.

“They are going to be physical,” he said “They will have good size and want to run the football. This year, they have a pretty athletic quarterback.

“Defensively, they have settled down on what they want to do the past couple of weeks. They are young. A lot of is second-year guys. They have two of the better more physical safeties that I have seen on film. We have to make sure we are getting a body on those guys. They are going to bring a physical game.”

Kessinger said homecoming brings another set of expectations with a standing-room only crowd expected.

“We have to balance all the things you get with homecoming,” Kessinger said. “It is awesome to see alumni back. We have to focus on the task at hand.”

Kessinger would like for the Braves to come out ready to execute jump onFriends early.

“We need to get out and get on top,” he said.. We need to start off really well. Good starts are nice to have. We feel things are starting to come together.”