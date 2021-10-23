OHS football team giving league foes fits in Alexander's first season

The Ottawa High School football team has closed the gap on their league foes, but not quite enough to produce wins consistently.

The Cyclones (2-6) head into the playoffs next week against a familiar foe Eudora (4-4).

“We are going to play to win,” Ottawa coach Walt Alexander said. ‘We have done that to several teams…several good teams in this league.”

Ottawa was within 28-20 of Paola, 14-7 right before halftime against Eudora and 17-10 at halftime to Tonganoxie this past Friday night. Ottawa fell 38-10 in the regular-season finale.

““We are getting closer all the time,” Alexander said. "Pretty soon when we get into the weight room, we do the things we are supposed to do in the offseason, 7-on-7, team camps, all that stuff, then it becomes a four-quarter game.’

The final score against Tonganoxie does not indicate the closeness of the game.

Alexander said the offense had trouble getting the run established and made one mistake that turned the game. A fumble on the first play in the third quarter and Tongy turned into a quick score.

“It was a simple zone play,” Alexander said. “We had the momentum and the ball coming out in the second half. That is pretty much the game. It takes us put of our game plan. We have to throw a little bit.

“Offensively, they had our number. [Our offensive linemen] are going both ways. We are dinged up and tired. We had back up linemen in. In football, you have to have depth.”

The Ottawa defense was all over the field making plays.

“Defensively, it was the best we have ever played,” Alexander said. “We are learning. We changed up our defense. We went back to a defense we ran 20 years ago. It fits their personality. For them to learn an entirely new defense in four days, they executed it pretty well.

“We were smacking people. That was awesome to see.”

There were special team highlights right before halftime. Reese Fogle nailed a 42-yard field goal as time expired in the first half. It was set up by a nice kickoff return by Tiernan Cox-Reed.

“They played hard,” Alexander said. “They fought. I feel really good about [our football team].”