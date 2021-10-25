Central Heights cross country teams pull together to qualify for state

The Central Heights cross country teams have been building all season for Saturday’s regional on its home course.

Even the rain and cloudy weather did not dampen their spirit or resolve. The Vikings fought through everything and both teams qualified for state.

“Dark clouds and silver linings definitely sums up the regional meet, and the 2021 season, for our team,” Central Heights coach Troy Prosser said. “This group has fought through an unimaginable amount of adversity this entire year and when it seemed like the difficulties just wouldn't let up, these kids brought some grit to a wet, rainy morning. I couldn't possibly have wanted more from any of them because they laid it all on the line.”

The girls were regional champs with three runners in the top seven. The boys were third with three runners in the top 15.

“How could I ask for more when the very first person to cross the finish line in the first of two races was Emma Cubit and her stellar

individual championship performance,” Prosser said. “Taryn Compton and Melaney Chrisjohn finishing only a few spots back (fourth and seventh) with the best times they've ever run on their home course and having Kaydance Bond, Lily Meyer, Kaylee Holstine, and Lilie Johnson push themselves to their limits was what it took for them to bring a regional championship to Central Heights.”

Prosser knew the boys would have to run an outstanding race to be in contention for a state spot.

“The boys team was in what I could call the toughest regional I've been a part of in my tenure,” Prosser said. “According to the state rankings, we shouldn't have even been in the conversation and relying heavily on four freshmen, a sophomore and junior is normally a cause for concern. If anyone has been following this group for the past few years, however, they should know exactly what these boys can be capable of when the gauntlet is placed in front of them.”

The freshmen ran like seasoned veterans, leading the Vikings back to state.

“As it has been the entire season, Connor Burkdoll, Cody Hammond and Owen Miller paced the boys by finishing third, fourth and 15th at a regional meet as freshmen,” Prosser said. “Nicholas Schultz, Christian McCord and Alex Skeet rounded out the points we needed to secure third place and a sixth consecutive trip to the state meet for the boys.”

Prosser said each runner gave everything for the success of the team.

“Absolutely phenomenal job by everyone,” he said. “There may only be one week remaining, but I am absolutely sure that everyone will be hearing and reading about all of these runners many more times in the future.”

Varsity Girls 5K

Girls Team - Regional Champions

1st - Emma Cubit 20:58 PR

4th - Taryn Compton 21:40

7th - Melaney Chrisjohn 22:02 PR

23rd - Kaydance Bond 24:04 PR

25th - Lily Meyer 24:23

39th - Kaylee Holstine 26:42

55th - Lilie Johnson 30:17

Varsity Boys 5K

Boys Team - 3rd Place

3rd - Connor Burkdoll 17:40

4th - Cody Hammond 17:46

15th - Owen Miller 18:35

24th - Nicholas Schultze 19:24

29th - Christian McCord 19:42 PR

59th - Alex Skeet 22:45 PR.